First glimpse of Peugeot E-408 as reveal date confirmed for electric fastback

Speaking exclusively to Auto Express, Eurig Druce, the newly appointed managing director of Peugeot UK, said this achievement sets the brand apart in the marketplace.

Advertisement - Article continues below

He told us: “There are two things going on in the market right now; you have the normal competition between brands who are trying to win customers from each other, but there is a subsurface economic war going on in the car industry between those who can and those who can’t.

“Those who can achieve the government legislation [the ZEV mandate]... [this] puts you in a stronger position, which means that you will succeed in the future market. And those who can’t, who have nothing other than to fight back and say how crazy the legislation is – you see it all over the place where people are denying it, and [are] becoming dinosaurs almost.

“So you have to choose what side of that market you want to be. Do you want to be an equivalent to a tobacco company that will be seen in ten, 15 years time as really not cool? Or are you a brand that actually in this market can really succeed? Peugeot is in that camp, as our whole range will be electric.”

Unlike some brands, Peugeot has not set a date for when it will stop selling petrol or diesel-powered cars in the UK. Druce explained: “At the end of the day, what we all have to do is follow the legislation on the one hand, and follow customer demand on the other. I can't give you a date in mind, and I wouldn't be so arrogant to say that in ‘2027 I'm going to stop selling ICE cars’. Because if consumers are telling me in 60 per cent mix that they want electric vehicles, then that’s what we would have to do.

“We have to have that agility and response to where the customer is at. It’s not for me to dictate. I [will] try and push to be better in that electric market in the future, but I'm not an evangelist.”

Now take a look at the best electric SUVs...