Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

First glimpse of Peugeot E-408 as reveal date confirmed for electric fastback

When the E-408 goes on sale later this year, every model in the Peugeot range will be available as an EV

By:Ellis Hyde
25 Sep 2024
Teaser image of the new Peugeot E-408

The electric version of the striking Peugeot 408 fastback will be revealed on 2 October, the French brand has confirmed, giving us a first glimpse of the new Peugeot E-408.

However, the only new detail in the picture is the E-408 badge. That’s unsurprising, as we don’t expect the E-408 will receive any styling or interior design changes over the 408, considering the Peugeot 308 and E-308 appear identical other than badges and wheel designs.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The regular 408 sits on the same platform as the Peugeot 308 and Vauxhall Astra, so we’re expecting the E-408 to use the same running gear as the E-308 and Astra Electric. That means a 154bhp front-mounted e-motor and a 54kWh battery, which should give the E-408 a range of around 250 miles.

The Peugeot E-408 will go on sale before the end of the year, with prices likely to start from around £40,000, considering the Peugeot E-308 is priced from £38,550 – nearly £8k more than a pure petrol 308 in the equivalent specification. For reference, the starting price for a petrol 408 is currently £32,820.

The arrival of the E-408 will mark a significant milestone for Peugeot, as it will mean every model in its line-up – including the firm’s range of vans – will be available with pure-electric power. The latest EVs to join the range were the E-3008 and E-5008, which Peugeot has now confirmed will offer up to 435 and 415 miles of range respectively when the long-range versions arrive next year.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Speaking exclusively to Auto Express, Eurig Druce, the newly appointed managing director of Peugeot UK, said this achievement sets the brand apart in the marketplace. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

He told us: “There are two things going on in the market right now; you have the normal competition between brands who are trying to win customers from each other, but there is a subsurface economic war going on in the car industry between those who can and those who can’t.

“Those who can achieve the government legislation [the ZEV mandate]... [this] puts you in a stronger position, which means that you will succeed in the future market. And those who can’t, who have nothing other than to fight back and say how crazy the legislation is – you see it all over the place where people are denying it, and [are] becoming dinosaurs almost.

“So you have to choose what side of that market you want to be. Do you want to be an equivalent to a tobacco company that will be seen in ten, 15 years time as really not cool? Or are you a brand that actually in this market can really succeed? Peugeot is in that camp, as our whole range will be electric.”

Unlike some brands, Peugeot has not set a date for when it will stop selling petrol or diesel-powered cars in the UK. Druce explained: “At the end of the day, what we all have to do is follow the legislation on the one hand, and follow customer demand on the other. I can't give you a date in mind, and I wouldn't be so arrogant to say that in ‘2027 I'm going to stop selling ICE cars’. Because if consumers are telling me in 60 per cent mix that they want electric vehicles, then that’s what we would have to do.

“We have to have that agility and response to where the customer is at. It’s not for me to dictate. I [will]  try and push to be better in that electric market in the future, but I'm not an evangelist.”

Now take a look at the best electric SUVs...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: super-stylish Peugeot 408 family car for £219 per month
Peugeot 408 PHEV - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: super-stylish Peugeot 408 family car for £219 per month

Peugeot’s striking fastback for well under £250 per month is our Car Deal of the Day for 26 July
News
26 Jul 2024
Best family cars to buy 2024
Best family cars - header image

Best family cars to buy 2024

What are the best family cars on sale? Whether you're after an SUV or an affordable hatchback, our top 10 list reveals all…
Best cars & vans
10 Jul 2024
Peugeot 308 and 408 get on trend with new hybrid tech
Peugeot 308 in green front 3/4

Peugeot 308 and 408 get on trend with new hybrid tech

Peugeot’s new Hybrid 136 powertrain offers EV driving capabilities in town and improved fuel economy over existing pure-petrol 308 and 408 models
News
5 Apr 2024
Peugeot 408 review
Peugeot 408 PHEV - front tracking

Peugeot 408 review

The Peugeot 408 isn’t quite as sporty as its bold looks suggest, but it's a great all-rounder
In-depth reviews
31 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: top-spec Cupra Born electric hot hatch for £257 per month
Cupra Born 77kWh V3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: top-spec Cupra Born electric hot hatch for £257 per month

Cupra’s sporty electric hatchback with a 341-mile range is our Deal of the Day for 20 September
News
20 Sep 2024
Best tow cars to buy 2025
Best tow cars to buy 2025 - header

Best tow cars to buy 2025

There’s more to towing a car than just hitching up a caravan. Check out these tow car stars to pick what’s right for you
Best cars & vans
20 Sep 2024
SEAT should be reinvented as a Dacia-beating cheap, urban car brand
Opinion - SEAT

SEAT should be reinvented as a Dacia-beating cheap, urban car brand

Mike Rutherford thinks Volkswagen’s portfolio of brands are too similar and lack individual identity
Opinion
22 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content