Everrati has just made an all-electric Porsche 911 RSR

Having now transformed a few classic Porsche 911s into electric sports cars, Everrati has set its sights on one of the most iconic models in the family tree: the 964 RSR.

With its latest creation, Oxfordshire-based firm Everrati has taken an “expertly restored” narrow-body Porsche 964 and modified it to look almost identical to the historic RSR model, adding an all-electric powertrain in the process.

While it might be indistinguishable from an original RSR to the untrained eye, due to strict trademark laws it can’t be called a Porsche, nor a 911 RSR. Everrati has electrified several Porsches thus far (including the G-Series 911 ST and a 500bhp convertible 964), but it regards this new car as its most driver-focused Porsche yet.

Only 51 examples of 964 RSR 3.8 were produced from 1993. As a lighter, turbocharged and track-ready 911 based on the Carrera Cup race cars, the 964 RSR is now one of the most sought after of any 911 generation.

Everrati uses a standard 964 donor car to create its EV. The bodywork is widened to match the aggressive stance of the RSR, with huge wheel arches and the same front and rear bumpers as you’d find on the classic Porsche. Within those huge arches are period-correct deep dish chromed 18-inch wheels and of course there’s the iconic rear spoiler.

As with the original RSR, there’s a focus on lightness. The rear seats have been removed, and there are bucket seats up front – upholstered in low-carbon leather from Everrati’s partner, Bridge of Weir. The bodywork is also made from carbon fibre, helping the electric 911 weigh about the same as the 1,230kg RSR.

Powering Everrati’s interpretation of the 911 RSR is a 63kWh battery pack. It’s the firm’s ‘Gen2’ unit, with upgrades in cooling, performance and efficiency. Power goes to the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential with a 0-60mph time of 3.7 seconds – about the same as you’d get from the petrol-powered original. There’s also track-focused suspension with electronically controlled adaptive dampers. For the full track day racer feel, there’s also a rear roll cage.

The homage to the RSR will join Everrati’s fleet of EV-converted classic cars, including the Range Rover Classic, Land Rover Defender, Ford GT40, and Mercedes-Benz W113 SL ‘Pagoda’.

What do you think of the Everrati's latest all-electric creation? Let us know in the comments section...