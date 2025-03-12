If you were upset that the Porsche Macan went all-electric in its latest generation, you now have the solace of knowing a new petrol-powered derivative is on its way. As part of a larger pivot away from updating its model range with electric-only replacements, Porsche has confirmed that a new petrol Macan is being developed to serve customers wanting an ICE-powered variant.

The new model will be based on the PPC platform that’s used by Audi for SUV models including the new Q5. However, unlike the first Macan, which took Audi underpinnings and comprehensively redeveloped them to feature a more flexible all-wheel drive system, this time Porsche will rely more heavily on the platform as it is.

This will be to the benefit of speed – the new model will be have a super-quick three-year development – and profitability, which is the main reason for putting a new ICE-powered Macan into production.

However, while the development timeline will be short, we’re not expecting the new petrol Macan to be on sale until at least 2028. In the meantime, Porsche will continue selling the existing petrol-powered Macan for as long as legislation allows in Europe, but there will be a substantial gap between the two models. If you’re thinking of grabbing a petrol-powered Porsche Macan, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service to see all the latest deals on second hand and near-new models.