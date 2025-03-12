The petrol-powered Porsche Macan lives on: all-new model due in 2028
The all-electric Macan will be joined by an all-new petrol-powered model with pure-ICE and PHEV powertrains
If you were upset that the Porsche Macan went all-electric in its latest generation, you now have the solace of knowing a new petrol-powered derivative is on its way. As part of a larger pivot away from updating its model range with electric-only replacements, Porsche has confirmed that a new petrol Macan is being developed to serve customers wanting an ICE-powered variant.
The new model will be based on the PPC platform that’s used by Audi for SUV models including the new Q5. However, unlike the first Macan, which took Audi underpinnings and comprehensively redeveloped them to feature a more flexible all-wheel drive system, this time Porsche will rely more heavily on the platform as it is.
This will be to the benefit of speed – the new model will be have a super-quick three-year development – and profitability, which is the main reason for putting a new ICE-powered Macan into production.
However, while the development timeline will be short, we’re not expecting the new petrol Macan to be on sale until at least 2028. In the meantime, Porsche will continue selling the existing petrol-powered Macan for as long as legislation allows in Europe, but there will be a substantial gap between the two models. If you’re thinking of grabbing a petrol-powered Porsche Macan, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service to see all the latest deals on second hand and near-new models.
Auto Express caught wind of the new SUV in March when Porsche CEO Oliver Blume told us: “We will be developing an SUV, a typical Porsche SUV. The first drawings and concepts are being developed and they’re being enthusiastically received.”
Speaking at Porsche’s half-year investor call earlier this year, Blume added that the new car will be “differentiated from the BEV Macan”, thanks to “evaluating an independent model line in the SUV segment with combustion and hybrid powertrains”.
The new SUV will sit alongside the Macan EV and we know the newcomer will not use the Macan badge. Porsche has already said the car will be positioned as an “independent model” with a “new design”, although one that’s true to Porsche’s sporty character.
The company’s choice to bring back its ICE-powered Macan also follows alongside an announcement that it will continue developing new Cayenne and Panamera models well into the 2030s, and will switch its new full-sized SUV, codenamed K1, to a mixed petrol and plug-in hybrid model. The new electric Cayenne that’s on the cusp of being revealed will come to market as planned, but like the Macan will be sold alongside an ICE variant.
