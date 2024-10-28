New Porsche 911 Turbo: supercar-slayer to be more powerful than ever

Ferrari, McLaren and Lamborghini might want to watch their backs, because it looks like the new Porsche 911 Turbo is about to be revealed on 7 September. The supercar slayer will have more power than ever before thanks to some performance-enchancing hybrid assistance.

Since the latest 992.2-generation of the Porsche 911 was launched in spring 2024, updated versions of the Carrera, GTS, Targa and GT3 have steadily trickled out. So it’s about time the range-topping Turbo model rejoins the line-up. Although if you don’t want to wait, there are a dozen used Porsche 911s available to buy today through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The new model will mark a significant shift for the 911 Turbo, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024, by adopting hybrid tech for the first time. But, of course, this worked out very well for the GTS and the Turbo will take things up a notch or two.

How much power will the new Porsche 911 Turbo produce?

The short answer is: a lot. It’s certainly going to have to top the outgoing Turbo, which produces 572bhp and can sprint from 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds, plus the almighty Turbo S that delivers 641bhp and a 2.7-second 0-62mph time. Not to mention the new GTS T-Hybrid, which spits out 533bhp and 610Nm of torque, and covers the 0-62mph sprint in 3.0 seconds.