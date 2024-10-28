Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Porsche 911 Turbo: supercar-slayer to be more powerful than ever

This will be the first time Porsche’s all-wheel drive, everyday supercar features hybrid technology

By:Ellis Hyde
2 Sep 2025
New 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo teaser16

Ferrari, McLaren and Lamborghini might want to watch their backs, because it looks like the new Porsche 911 Turbo is about to be revealed on 7 September. The supercar slayer will have more power than ever before thanks to some performance-enchancing hybrid assistance. 

Since the latest 992.2-generation of the Porsche 911 was launched in spring 2024, updated versions of the Carrera, GTS, Targa and GT3 have steadily trickled out. So it’s about time the range-topping Turbo model rejoins the line-up. Although if you don’t want to wait, there are a dozen used Porsche 911s available to buy today through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The new model will mark a significant shift for the 911 Turbo, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024, by adopting hybrid tech for the first time. But, of course, this worked out very well for the GTS and the Turbo will take things up a notch or two.

How much power will the new Porsche 911 Turbo produce?

The short answer is: a lot. It’s certainly going to have to top the outgoing Turbo, which produces 572bhp and can sprint from 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds, plus the almighty Turbo S that delivers 641bhp and a 2.7-second 0-62mph time. Not to mention the new GTS T-Hybrid, which spits out 533bhp and 610Nm of torque, and covers the 0-62mph sprint in 3.0 seconds. 

We suspect the Turbo will pinch the brand-new 3.6-litre flat-six engine from the GTS, because it’ll be using that car’s unique turbocharger design that features a small electric motor in between the compressor and the turbine. This essentially eliminates turbo lag, solving the problem that the current Turbo’s complex and expensive variable-geometry turbochargers do mechanically.

But while the GTS only has one of these electrified turbochargers, we reckon the Turbo could use two of them for extra oomph and to differentiate it. The GTS also has another e-motor integrated into its eight-speed PDK’s transmission housing, so the Turbo should also have this. 

As with all modern Turbos, power will be sent to the road via an all-wheel drive system and there should be differing power outputs between the ‘base’ Turbo and Turbo S – likely achieved by different turbo compressor and engine management. 

What’s this I hear about a Porsche 911 Turbo Touring?

Porsche 911 Turbo Cabrio - front 3/416

The new 911 Turbo will also feature lots of high-end chassis technology, including Porsche’s active ride-stabilisation system and torque-vectoring rear differential, plus ceramic brakes, and an active front splitter to balance out the large rear wing.

However, there is a rumour that Porsche has created a new ‘Turbo Touring’ model, which would feature a manual transmission and do away with lots of the chassis tech, plus the side intake based on prototypes that have been spotted. 

A Touring version would be similar in principle to the last 911 Sport Classic. It had a body and 542bhp 3.7-litre twin-turbo engine derived from the 911 Turbo’s, but ditched the PDK and all-wheel drive for a manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. 

But rather than being a 1,250-unit limited edition, the ‘Turbo Touring’ would offer an additional series-production model for those after a new combination of 911 engine, gearbox and chassis tech. 

What other upgrades is the new Porsche 911 Turbo getting? 

Based on our spy pictures, we know the 911 Turbo has received several cosmetic tweaks for the new model. We can see the new front end on both the Turbo Coupé and Cabriolet features vertical active vanes that sit either side of a large central opening – similar to the new 911 GTS’ design.

Porsche 911 Turbo Cabrio - rear 3/416

While the test car does have silver strips on the bumper mimicking indicators (as on the current-generation car), we know that all 992.2 models have their full lighting set-up integrated into the main headlight units, giving the lower bumper a cleaner look. 

The prototype of the soft-top Turbo Cabriolet we spotted a couple of weeks ago – on same stretch of road where we got a glimpse of the upcoming 911 Speedster – was riding on a new set of aero-optised wheels, complete with a centre-lock mechanism that reduces unsprung weight. Behind are the eye-catching yellow calipers of Porsche’s ceramic braking system.

The rear arguably features the biggest collection of changes, including a brand-new lower bumper with a large grey plastic insert that incorporates a set of double-oblong exhaust finishers. 

Turbo S models have typically featured the oval exhausts from Porsche’s Sports Exhaust option, but it looks as if the new Turbo S will feature a more distinctive design that helps mark it out from lesser 911 models.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

