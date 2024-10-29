New Porsche 911 Carrera T facelift gets Cabriolet option

The Porsche 911 received a midlife refresh this year with the 992 generation becoming the 992.2 and with it the Porsche 911 Carrera T has also been retained – now offered in both Coupe and Cabriolet form.

Pricing for the revamped 911 Carrera T starts at £111,300 (£5,600 more than the old car), while the new Carrera T Cabriolet costs from £121,300. Ready to take on the likes of the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 and BMW M4 CS, both iterations of the Carrera T are available to order now.

The idea behind the Carrera T is “about concentrating on the essentials” according to Porsche. “A very distilled 911 Carrera”, the T comes with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard and various weight reduction measures compared to the regular Carrera.

Porsche claims the new Carrera T is up to 42kg lighter than the standard car (the old one was a mere 35kg lighter). To achieve this weight loss, there are lightweight windows, as well as reduced sound deadening and fixed-back bucket seats.

Rather than the hybrid system from the new GTS, the T’s powertrain is the same as you’ll find in the Carrera. As usual, it’s a six-cylinder twin-turbocharged boxer with the same slight bump in power the facelifted 911 received in 2024, with 388bhp and 450Nm of torque going to the rear wheels only.

Acceleration remains the same in the Coupe, with the 0-62mph sprint taking 4.5 seconds. The Cabriolet takes 4.7 seconds before topping out at 182mph, the Coupe managing 1mph more. It may only have 8bhp more than the old Carrera T, but Porsche has seen fit to give the new model a larger braking system with 350mm brake discs all-round and six-piston calipers at the front.