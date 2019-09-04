Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Porsche 718 Boxster EV on track for 2025 reveal

The all-electric Porsche sports car has been spotted with less camouflage

by: Alastair Crooks
1 Mar 2024
Porsche Boxster 718 EV - front 24

Development of the next-generation, pure-electric Porsche 718 Boxster has been ongoing for a few years now, but we’ve just got our best look yet at the new Porsche convertible EV. Despite the camouflage, we can already spot some key design details to go with the bodywork that has clearly evolved from the current petrol-powered, mid-engined Boxster.

Porsche CEO, Oliver Blume, previously spoke on the firm’s aspirations to create an electric version of the Boxster and Cayman during a business update way back in early 2022. “In the middle of the decade, we want to electrify this series. We want to make the 718 series exclusively electric.”

The electric Boxster and Cayman have already been previewed in part by the Mission R concept revealed in 2021. “Mission R will be an inspiration for the series of our 718 mid-engined sports car”, Blume added.

From these new spy shots, we can see that the Porsche Boxster EV will gain Porsche’s new-look headlight design - influenced by the Taycan and the recently unveiled Macan EV.  We can also see the elongated wheelbase featuring surprisingly long overhangs front and rear. The front bumper retains the same air intakes - which should be similar in design to those on the upcoming facelifted 911.

The fake exhaust to the rear has been ditched and there are a few air vents behind the rear wheels, too. The two ridges behind the fabric roof have also been lost to create a smoother rear ‘bonnet’. A new full-width LED light bar will be on show at the rear - a common trait amongst all-electric Porsches.

Porsche Boxster 718 EV - rear tracking 24

The additional bodywork running from behind the door to the rear axle reveals the longer wheelbase necessary to fit a battery pack similar in size and layout to the Mission R’s 82kWh unit.

When it comes to the 718 model line’s new architecture, Blume has said: “We’re going to have one platform for our two-door sports cars and the platform for our four-door sports cars.” He also confirmed that production of the Boxster and Cayman will continue at the Zuffenhausen plant in Germany. Since then, we know that four-door sports cars, a ‘city SUV’, ‘large SUV’ (Cayenne EV) will sit on the latest PPE platform (which underpins the new Macan EV). Small sports cars from Porsche, like the Boxster and Cayman EVs, will get a bespoke platform.

Both the Mission R and the subsequent Cayman GT4 ePerformance feature an 82kWh battery pack supported by a dual electric motor setup developing 1,073bhp. This setup enables 0-62mph in just 2.5 seconds, and a top speed of 180mph. The electric Cayman and Boxster aren’t likely to replicate this level of performance (that’ll be left to the GT 911 models), but we can expect figures that improve upon the current 718 Boxtser’s 4.5-second 0-62mph time to compete with Lotus’ electric sports car.

Unlike many contemporary EVs - which utilise an underfloor battery - the Mission R has been developed with a battery stack behind the passenger cell, creating a similar layout and weight distribution to a mid-engined sports car using an internal combustion engine. This also means that the seating position remains low-slung, as is traditional in the class.

Just as it’s done with the GT4 and GT4 RS versions of the current car, Porsche could look to offer a high-performance, track-honed version of the new Cayman with a similar power output and dual-motor setup to the Mission R, but single-motor variants driving the rear axle only, and providing fast road car levels of performance with decent usable range will be the priority for engineers.

Now read our list of the best sports cars...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Best convertibles and cabriolets to buy 2024
Best convertibles - header image
Best cars & vans

Best convertibles and cabriolets to buy 2024

Love the feeling of the wind in your hair while driving? These are the best convertible cars for the job
19 Feb 2024
Top 10 best performance cars to buy 2024
Best performance cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best performance cars to buy 2024

Performance cars have reached new heights of speed and interaction - here’s a list of our ten favourites from the current crop
2 Jan 2024
Best cars for £20,000 or less
Best cars for £20,000 or less - header image
Best cars & vans

Best cars for £20,000 or less

£20k is serious used car money, these are our favourite buys for that kind of budget
20 Mar 2023
Porsche Boxster 986 (2000-2003) icon review
Porsche Boxster 986 - front
Road tests

Porsche Boxster 986 (2000-2003) icon review

Never mind SUVs; the Boxster 986 was Porsche’s saviour. We find out why…
9 Mar 2023

Most Popular

New Renault 4 will go 4x4 to get ahead in the baby EV SUV class
Renault 4EVER concept car in 1962 4L paint - front 3/4 static
News

New Renault 4 will go 4x4 to get ahead in the baby EV SUV class

The forthcoming Renault 4 is likely to offer a four-wheel-drive option, helping it to stand out in the market for baby all-electric SUVs
27 Feb 2024
Dacia heads for VW Golf and Ford Focus territory with new C-Neo that’s definitely ‘not an SUV’
Dacia badge
News

Dacia heads for VW Golf and Ford Focus territory with new C-Neo that’s definitely ‘not an SUV’

As big names vacate the traditional C-segment, Dacia sees an opportunity for its new petrol family car
27 Feb 2024
New MG2 will beat Volkswagen to the baby electric car market
MG badge
News

New MG2 will beat Volkswagen to the baby electric car market

MG has confirmed it is working on an entry-level electric car to rival Citroen e-C3 and new Fiat Panda
29 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content