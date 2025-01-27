Electric Porsche 718 Cayman spied for first time

Porsche has been spotted testing its next-generation 718 Cayman, a new sports car that, like its Boxster sibling, will ditch its petrol powertrain in favour of an all-electric replacement. With the open-top car to be revealed later this year or early in 2026, a hard-top Cayman probably won’t be far behind, with this prototype revealing plenty of production-relevant details.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The body appears to adopt the same mid-engined silhouette as the existing Cayman, defined by a gently sloping roofline and a short bonnet. Although the disguise makes it hard to see, we suspect the windowline will kick up more aggressively, as with the current car, while elements such as traditional door handles will remain in place of the smooth pop-out units seen on the 992-generation 911.

We can also see a small side intake placed just behind the door, which could bring cooling air to the electric motor or battery pack that are packaged behind. This will likely sit within a futuristic panel ahead of the rear wheels, dictating aero and helping clean the airflow around the rear bumper.

Porsche will continue with its trademark lightbar on the new car, paired with a small rear aero device which could be movable, as on all previous Boxsters and Caymans. This will sit below a new and much more streamlined fully glass tailgate that runs down the entire length of the rear towards the wing.