Brexit benefit: Porsche Boxster and Cayman axed in Europe, but survive in the UK!

Porsche has announced its 718-badged models, the Boxster and Cayman, will not be available in the EU due to safety concerns. This follows on from a similar issue that will end the Porsche Macan’s availability in Europe at the beginning of July 2024 - the same off-sale date now given for Porsche’s mid-engined sports cars.

The UK does not adhere to the same EU legislation imposed in this instance so the Boxster, Cayman and Macan will all remain on sale here. The EU’s new cybersecurity laws come into force in July this year and any models that do not meet the requirements will no longer be eligible for registration.

In a statement issued to Auto Express, Porsche said, “...as a result, sale of the 718 models with an internal combustion engine is discontinued in the EU and some states that apply EU legislation from now on, thereby ensuring that the vehicles can be delivered to customers and registered by the deadline.”

The German firm also mentioned the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and 718 Spyder RS are not affected “due to small series regulations”, so those models will still be available to European buyers after the regulation change.

The regulation applies to an “e-vehicle or one with an internal combustion engine”, said Porsche, although with the upcoming all-electric Porsche Boxster set to use a bespoke platform, we don’t expect it to have any issues with the cybersecurity laws when it arrives in 2025.

