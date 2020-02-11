Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Porsche Macan GTS review: electric SUV has pace and presence

The Macan GTS brings welcome upgrades across the board

By:Thomas Geiger
26 Feb 2026
Porsche Macan Electric GTS - front tracking15
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Verdict

The sheer scale of the electric Macan line-up is quite staggering. Looking at the broader picture, one has to question whether so many closely matched variants is strictly necessary, but the GTS stands proud with its darkened details and beautifully trimmed cabin. It handles brilliantly, too; driven back-to-back with its siblings, you can really feel the distinct differences in its character and set-up.

Porsche has a well-earned reputation for ensuring enough is never quite enough. Not just when it comes to outright performance, but also regarding the sheer variety of models it offers. Following a challenging initial launch of the Porsche Macan Electric, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer has taken a carving knife to its SUV line-up – the result is the brand new Macan GTS, which is being sent into the fiercely competitive electric SUV race this spring.

Designed to sit perfectly between the existing 4S and the flagship Turbo models, the GTS is touted as the youngest and most agile variant in the electric Macan family. Prices for this hotly anticipated electric SUV start from £89,000 – almost £12k more than a 4S, but considerably less than the £97,500 Turbo.

The letters GTS have been a staple at Porsche since the sixties; a badge proudly worn by only the most particularly sporting models in their respective ranges. Porsche has truly perfected the virtue of sharpness over the years – a sharpness not only applied to its incredibly precise steering systems and beautifully tuned suspension set-ups, but also to how finely the respective cars slice up their market segments.

GTS buyers are treated to a host of visual upgrades that immediately pull the Macan over to the darker, more aggressive side of the spectrum. As standard, this model comes equipped with the new Sport Design package; this comprehensive visual overhaul includes entirely new front and rear bumpers, which don’t just make the GTS look sleeker and more purposeful, but serve a functional aerodynamic purpose by offering less wind resistance.

Further enhancing its aggressive stance are numerous black trim elements, chunkier and more angular side skirts, and a completely reshaped, imposing rear diffuser that clearly signifies the car's dynamic ambitions. Completing the exterior transformation is a new set of alloy wheels; the GTS sits on striking 21-inch rims as standard, though buyers can opt for even larger 22-inch versions for maximum visual impact. Overall, these add-on parts give the sporty SUV a much more determined and focused look than its lesser siblings.

Stepping inside, the overall layout of the cockpit will feel instantly familiar to anyone who has spent time in a modern Porsche. However, there are bespoke touches for the GTS: the digital display now features brand new, model-specific graphics, and the iconic analogue clock from the Sport Chrono package sits proudly atop the dashboard. 

Porsche Macan Electric GTS - interior15

Porsche has deliberately wrapped the interior in swathes of dark Race-Tex material combined with smooth, high-quality leather. If you find the all-black theme a bit too much, you can pay extra to introduce a splash of colour with contrast stitching, available in red, blue, or grey. The beautifully contoured sports seats provide excellent support and can also be specified with decorative stitching in the vehicle's exterior body colour.

Interestingly, Porsche is acknowledging that the trend of relying exclusively on touchscreens has passed. In the new Macan, the manufacturer is sensibly returning to analogue controls for key functions, making them much easier to operate on the move. Right at your fingertips is the familiar rotary dial on the steering wheel, which acts almost like a direct dial for your adrenaline levels, allowing you to quickly cycle through the car's different driving modes.

Of course, the GTS badge has never been just about show and shine; it has a rich tradition of denoting the most dynamically active and engaging vehicles within any given Porsche family. The fact that this Macan carries a large battery pack beneath the floor instead of a conventional petrol tank does absolutely nothing to change that fundamental ethos.

To ensure it delivers the requisite thrills, Porsche has increased the power output by an additional 54bhp compared with the 4S. This boost is achieved by borrowing the potent electric motor from the flagship Macan Turbo and installing it on the rear axle. As a result, the GTS boasts a combined system output of 563bhp and a staggering 955Nm of torque from its twin permanent-magnet synchronous motors – ensuring maximum all-wheel-drive traction.

Skip advert
On the road, this translates to serious pace. The benchmark 0-62mph sprint is dispatched in just 3.8 seconds. This makes it three-tenths of a second quicker than the 4S, bringing it to within just half a second of the top-tier Turbo model. While lesser models in the line-up run out of steam between 137mph and 149mph, the GTS pushes on to a top speed of 155mph, making it a fraction faster than the standard cars and only slightly shy of the Turbo.

Porsche Macan Electric GTS - rear action15

The real magic of a GTS, however, lies in how it corners. The engineering team has given this model a completely new, bespoke set-up for the steering system. Plus, the standard-fit air suspension has been specially tuned, dropping the ride height by 10mm to bring the car's mass closer to the tarmac. The result is a genuinely sporting electric SUV where the 'S' in the GTS acronym feels truly justified, injecting a welcome dose of excitement into everyday driving. The steering feels noticeably more direct, the entire chassis feels tighter and more manageable, and the driver is rewarded with significantly better feedback from the road surface.

Even though an electric SUV of this size or weight is highly unlikely to ever turn a wheel on a race track, Porsche has still included a dedicated drive mode within the battery management software. Here, the system pre-cools the battery pack, ensuring the car can maintain its peak performance and keep the driver entertained under sustained hard driving. 

For those who want a bit more drama, Porsche's acoustic engineers have even composed brand new synthetic driving sounds specifically for this sporty family member. Whether you appreciate this feature will largely come down to personal taste.

Powering all of this is a substantial battery pack with a net capacity of 95kWh. This means a decent (official) driving range of 362 miles on the WLTP cycle. And when the time comes to plug in, the charging speeds are equally impressive, taking just 21 minutes to replenish the battery from 10 to 80 per cent. 

This range is vital, because the Macan GTS genuinely makes you want to drive just for the sake of it, even when you have no particular destination in mind. You might even find yourself adding a few detours to your journey, aided by the Porsche app, which cleverly calculates the most scenic and enjoyable route to your destination rather than just the fastest one.

Model:Porsche Macan GTS
Price:£89,000
On sale:Now
Powertrain:95kWh battery, 2x e-motors
Power/torque:563bhp/955Nm
Transmission:Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
0-62mph/top speed:3.8 seconds/155mph
Range:363 miles
Max charging:270kW (10-80% in 21 mins)
Size (L/W/H):4,805/1,952/2,152mm

