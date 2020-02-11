Verdict

The sheer scale of the electric Macan line-up is quite staggering. Looking at the broader picture, one has to question whether so many closely matched variants is strictly necessary, but the GTS stands proud with its darkened details and beautifully trimmed cabin. It handles brilliantly, too; driven back-to-back with its siblings, you can really feel the distinct differences in its character and set-up.

Porsche has a well-earned reputation for ensuring enough is never quite enough. Not just when it comes to outright performance, but also regarding the sheer variety of models it offers. Following a challenging initial launch of the Porsche Macan Electric, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer has taken a carving knife to its SUV line-up – the result is the brand new Macan GTS, which is being sent into the fiercely competitive electric SUV race this spring.

Designed to sit perfectly between the existing 4S and the flagship Turbo models, the GTS is touted as the youngest and most agile variant in the electric Macan family. Prices for this hotly anticipated electric SUV start from £89,000 – almost £12k more than a 4S, but considerably less than the £97,500 Turbo.

The letters GTS have been a staple at Porsche since the sixties; a badge proudly worn by only the most particularly sporting models in their respective ranges. Porsche has truly perfected the virtue of sharpness over the years – a sharpness not only applied to its incredibly precise steering systems and beautifully tuned suspension set-ups, but also to how finely the respective cars slice up their market segments.