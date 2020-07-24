Best car check app 2024

Buying a used car always involves an element of risk. Unless you know all the previous owners, you’ll be taking a chance on the history and ownership details, and relying on the seller’s honesty. But some people will hide a vehicle’s dodgy details to make a quick profit.

Getting a data check is the easiest way to weed out the wrong ’uns. Checks are more detailed and cheaper than ever, with various firms competing for your custom. All will be able to see if the car has been written off or stolen, and many have extra features for free. This will let you narrow down potential purchases before making a journey.

In addition to websites, many offerings also have smartphone apps. These can make it quicker and easier to enter information and view reports, especially if you are out and about while browsing for a new car. But which of these apps is best? We tested seven to find out.

How we tested them

We found the registrations of cars with chequered histories from salvage auctions and added in others with clean back stories but potential red flags, such as registration number plate changes after a private-plate swap.

These were entered into the apps, with us rating how easy they were to use for a one-off check and a series of inputs.