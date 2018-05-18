Best car foot pumps 2025

The most cost-effective way to maintain your car’s tyre pressures is with a foot pump. For around £20 – and often a fair bit less – you can keep tabs on the pressures and top them up when needed.

Tyre inflators powered by their own batteries or inflators powered by the car’s 12V socket are less effort, but tyres usually only need to be topped up by a few psi, so a foot pump will not put too much strain on the legs. Powered compressors are also more expensive, especially cordless units.

With a foot pump in the boot, you can check and adjust pressures to maximise the car’s braking, cornering, fuel economy and tyre life – and all for the price of a round of coffees. So which is the puff daddy to slip in your boot? We tried eight top sellers.

How we tested

Top of the list has to be pumping power, so we used a certified, calibrated tyre pressure gauge and a 195/55R16 tyre on a rim with two valves to measure how much pressure was added from 25psi after 20 pumps. The test was done three times and an average used. We also assessed the pumps’ gauges at 20, 25 and 30psi. Although none claimed to be to the British Standard and some said readings should be checked separately, you want them to be pretty accurate.