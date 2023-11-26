“Renault is taking over as the manufacturer of cars for the people”

Tuesday 7 November, 2023: the Government barks up the wrong tree by trying to answer the question that desperately few real-world motorists are asking. You know, the one about when inevitably expensive driverless cars we don’t want or need will be legal and insurable on UK roads, thereby putting countless hard-working, tax-paying professional drivers out of work and on the dole. Not clever.

A week later: the more clued-up, non-political ‘establishment’ did the opposite by asking – and to some extent answering – several of the more immediate concerns we have about the prices of, and future for, vehicles that run solely on electricity.

“EV demand in Europe to slow as customers await affordable electric cars,” warned the highly respected Reuters news agency. On the front page of the always- reliable Financial Times was the headline, “Electric car prices slashed after sales run out of juice.”

Even HSBC got in on the act by showing graphics clearly illustrating the current dramatic decline in the rates of EV sales growth across Europe and the United States. Of more immediate interest to buyers in Britain, the bank reckoned that average discounts on new electric cars in UK showrooms jumped from 6.5 per cent in August to 11.1 per cent last month.