Chunky new Renault Bridger concept points to tough but tiny new SUV

The new Renault Bridger concept will preview a compact yet rugged SUV, which could pass as the Land Rover Defender’s baby brother

By:Ellis Hyde
4 Mar 2026
Renault Bridger concept - rear

A boxy silhouette, a tall, square bonnet, pronounced wheelarches and a vertical rear end perfect for mounting a spare tyre. All these are design traits of the mighty Land Rover Defender, and from what we can see, Renault's chunky new compact SUV, too. It’s called the Renault Bridger.

Measuring less than four metres long, Renault’s new butch baby SUV will be more compact than a Dacia Duster or Renault Captur, yet still relatively spacious according to the brand. The car has apparently been designed specifically for families living in cities rather than as the hardcore off-roader that its looks suggest.

We’ll get a proper look on 10 March when Renault unveils its new Bridger concept that will preview a proper production version. The company will also lay out its new ‘FutuREeady’ strategy to set its direction for the coming years. 

Before anyone gets too excited about what sounds like Renault’s plan to launch its own take on the Suzuki Jimny, let’s be clear about the Bridger concept. The car is the latest step in the French firm’s overseas offensive, meaning for now it’s only destined for markets outside of Europe. 

News of the Bridger Concept and the production version it will spawn comes just a few weeks after the Renault Duster was revealed. The plusher and roomier version of the Duster we know and love is designed primarily for the continuously growing Indian market, which is key to the brand’s global ambitions. 

Before that there was also the new Filante flagship SUV that’s headed to South Korea and other markets, but not here. It’s an enormous 4.9-metre long coupe-SUV that boasts best-in-class rear kneeroom, a bespoke interior and hybrid power. Slightly strangely, however, underneath it’s based on the same platform as the Volvo XC40

Renault Bridger concept - side profile

The Bridger – or whatever the production version is eventually called – is most likely the baby brother of the Renault Duster, so should feature the same choice of petrol or full-hybrid powertrains, plus large displays with a Google-powered infotainment system and a long list of safety kit to protect against accidents on India’s famously dangerous roads.

In case you’re wondering where the name Bridger comes from, Sylvia dos Santos, head of Renault’s naming strategy, said: “The name Renault Bridger is part of the same approach as the name of Renault Duster. It’s a powerful, robust and versatile name, ideal to identify our new urban SUV show car and open a new page in our international offensive!”

The bold and chunky design of the Bridger Concept is also supposed to bring to mind the strong and robust construction of a bridge (stop laughing!). We’ll pass a verdict on that next week when it’s revealed. 

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

