A boxy silhouette, a tall, square bonnet, pronounced wheelarches and a vertical rear end perfect for mounting a spare tyre. All these are design traits of the mighty Land Rover Defender, and from what we can see, Renault's chunky new compact SUV, too. It’s called the Renault Bridger.

Measuring less than four metres long, Renault’s new butch baby SUV will be more compact than a Dacia Duster or Renault Captur, yet still relatively spacious according to the brand. The car has apparently been designed specifically for families living in cities rather than as the hardcore off-roader that its looks suggest.

We’ll get a proper look on 10 March when Renault unveils its new Bridger concept that will preview a proper production version. The company will also lay out its new ‘FutuREeady’ strategy to set its direction for the coming years.

Before anyone gets too excited about what sounds like Renault’s plan to launch its own take on the Suzuki Jimny, let’s be clear about the Bridger concept. The car is the latest step in the French firm’s overseas offensive, meaning for now it’s only destined for markets outside of Europe.

News of the Bridger Concept and the production version it will spawn comes just a few weeks after the Renault Duster was revealed. The plusher and roomier version of the Duster we know and love is designed primarily for the continuously growing Indian market, which is key to the brand’s global ambitions.