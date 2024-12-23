Car Deal of the Day: Retro Renault 5 for just £182 a month at 0 per cent APR

Retro design

Plenty of kerb appeal

From £182 per month

Renault is currently in top gear as it sprints down memory lane. It’s planning to offer a range of reinventions of some of its most famous models, all of them powered by electricity.

The first to arrive will be the new Renault 5, and to build even more interest around the much-anticipated newcomer, the French firm has whipped up some very tempting PCP finance deals.

Of interest to many will be a 0 per cent APR deal. This is for the entry-level Evolution car with a 40kWh battery and a 118bhp motor – good for a claimed 193 miles of range – and sees you needing to put down a 30 per cent deposit (£6,899), followed by £182 every month for 24 months. Mileage is limited to a reasonable 6,000 miles a year, and the optional final payment is £11,719.

Perhaps you'd prefer to put down a smaller deposit and pay more per month? On the same model, you can lay down £3,545 as a deposit and then pay £249 every month for 48 months at 5.5 per cent APR. To sweeten the deal Renault will give you a £555 deposit contribution, and the optional final payment comes to £10,154. This too is limited to 6,000 miles a year.

If you'd rather pay the same monthly amount as the deposit, Renault is offering a deposit and monthly rate at £324 at 5.5 per cent APR for 48 months, with the optional final payment coming to £10,154.

Whichever deal you go for you're going to be driving what's easily the coolest EV on sale right now, and at a very reasonable price. Evolution models get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking sensors, LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, and a heat pump.

If you prefer more luxuries and a larger battery to unlock a longer 248-mile claimed range, Renault is offering a 48-month 5.5 per cent APR deal on the top-spec Iconic Five trim, with monthly payments of £319 after a £4,303 deposit and a manufacturer deposit contribution of £955. Iconic Five cars are also available for matching £409 deposit and monthly payment.

Renault 5 deal for £182 per month

