Car Deal of the Day: Sacre bleu! The Renault 5 keeps getting cheaper

The modern-day Super Cinq comes with a super price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 14 May

By:Ryan Birch
14 May 2025
Renault 5 - front full width
  • Retro design
  • Well-specced; free heat pump
  • Only £211.95 a month

High demand normally equals inflated prices, but not so with the Renault 5. The oh-so-retro supermini has been offered with tempting lease deals since it arrived less than six months ago, and the deals just keep getting sweeter.

Take this one from AA Lease which, through the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the modern-day Super Cinq for a super cheap £211.95 a month right now.

There's an initial payment of £2,813.40 to get the ball rolling on this three-year deal. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be nudged up to 8,000 for a tiny £9.43 extra a month.

This deal bags you the entry-level model, but that's no problem because Renault has made sure every version of the 5 is well equipped. Evolution trim gets you a 10.1-inch central touchscreen with integrated route planning and Google maps, LED headlights, plus 18-inch diamond-cut alloys.

Plus metallic paint is thrown in, too – Pop Green is a very vibrant hue with a strong metallic fleck, which will sure to turn heads and is in keeping with the car's heritage vibe.

Along with Evolution trim you get the smallest battery available. Even at 40kWh, the claimed range is just under 200 miles, and we've found that to be pretty accurate in warmer weather; keep the 5 in town and that range will soar. 

The interior has a retro feel plus all the mod-cons you'd expect, and while space in the back isn't the biggest, it's still a five-door car with a sizable 326-litre boot. 

Renault 5 - dashboard

On the road is where the 5 really shines. With a 118bhp electric motor powering the front wheels, it's a zippy little thing. A relatively firm ride and well weighted steering give a sporting feel, too.     

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault 5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault 5 hub page.

See our Renault 5 deals

Check out the Renault 5 Car deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Renault 5 rivals

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £31,327Avg. savings £2,278
New KIA EV3

Configure now

BYD Dolphin

BYD Dolphin

New in-stock BYD DolphinCash £23,750Avg. savings £2,375
New BYD Dolphin

Configure now

Fiat 500

Fiat 500

New in-stock Fiat 500
New Fiat 500

Configure now

MG Motor UK MG4

MG Motor UK MG4

New in-stock MG Motor UK MG4Cash £21,505Avg. savings £5,919
New MG Motor UK MG4

Configure now

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

