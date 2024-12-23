Car Deal of the Day: Sacre bleu! The Renault 5 keeps getting cheaper

Retro design

Well-specced; free heat pump

Only £211.95 a month

High demand normally equals inflated prices, but not so with the Renault 5. The oh-so-retro supermini has been offered with tempting lease deals since it arrived less than six months ago, and the deals just keep getting sweeter.

Take this one from AA Lease which, through the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the modern-day Super Cinq for a super cheap £211.95 a month right now.

There's an initial payment of £2,813.40 to get the ball rolling on this three-year deal. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be nudged up to 8,000 for a tiny £9.43 extra a month.

This deal bags you the entry-level model, but that's no problem because Renault has made sure every version of the 5 is well equipped. Evolution trim gets you a 10.1-inch central touchscreen with integrated route planning and Google maps, LED headlights, plus 18-inch diamond-cut alloys.

Plus metallic paint is thrown in, too – Pop Green is a very vibrant hue with a strong metallic fleck, which will sure to turn heads and is in keeping with the car's heritage vibe.

Along with Evolution trim you get the smallest battery available. Even at 40kWh, the claimed range is just under 200 miles, and we've found that to be pretty accurate in warmer weather; keep the 5 in town and that range will soar.

The interior has a retro feel plus all the mod-cons you'd expect, and while space in the back isn't the biggest, it's still a five-door car with a sizable 326-litre boot.

On the road is where the 5 really shines. With a 118bhp electric motor powering the front wheels, it's a zippy little thing. A relatively firm ride and well weighted steering give a sporting feel, too.

