Car Deal of the Day: Fancy a small SUV for less than £200 a month? Take a look at the Citroen C3 Aircross

Fun design inside and out

Over 50mpg

Just £199.82 a month

Citroen has one of the freshest model ranges in town, with the Citroen C3 Aircross being one of the latest to arrive in the UK. This compact SUV trumpets value for money, so it's little wonder that despite it being so new, there are tempting leasing deals aplenty.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, VIPGateway.co.uk is offering the compact Citroen high-rider for a few pence less than £200 right now. This two-year deal requires a modest £2,747.88 initial payment to get the ball rolling, while the annual mileage is limited to 5,000 miles.

You can bump that mileage cap to a more liberating 8,000 miles per year for £10.26 extra a month. Or, if you need to carry two extra passengers occasionally, the seven-seater version is available for £213.51 a month on the same 5,000-mile terms, or – for an extra tenner a month – 8,000 miles a year.

Regardless of how many seats you want in your C3 Aircross, you'll be getting the entry-level Plus model. Don't fret though, because Citroen throws in plenty of kit with 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED headlights, ambient lighting, roof rails, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity all coming as standard.