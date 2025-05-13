Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Fancy a small SUV for less than £200 a month? Take a look at the Citroen C3 Aircross

The C3 Aircross is a new small SUV that is big on character. It’s our Deal of the Day for 13 May

By:Ryan Birch
13 May 2025
Citroen C3 Aircross - front cornering
  • Fun design inside and out
  • Over 50mpg
  • Just £199.82 a month

Citroen has one of the freshest model ranges in town, with the Citroen C3 Aircross being one of the latest to arrive in the UK. This compact SUV trumpets value for money, so it's little wonder that despite it being so new, there are tempting leasing deals aplenty.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, VIPGateway.co.uk is offering the compact Citroen high-rider for a few pence less than £200 right now. This two-year deal requires a modest £2,747.88 initial payment to get the ball rolling, while the annual mileage is limited to 5,000 miles.

You can bump that mileage cap to a more liberating 8,000 miles per year for £10.26 extra a month. Or, if you need to carry two extra passengers occasionally, the seven-seater version is available for £213.51 a month on the same 5,000-mile terms, or – for an extra tenner a month – 8,000 miles a year.

Regardless of how many seats you want in your C3 Aircross, you'll be getting the entry-level Plus model. Don't fret though, because Citroen throws in plenty of kit with 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED headlights, ambient lighting, roof rails, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity all coming as standard. 

Also, because it's a Citroen, you get super-comfortable and supportive seats and a soft suspension set-up for maximum ride comfort. 

Citroen C3 Aircross - cabin

The Aircross may be based on the C3 supermini, but there's loads of space inside. Unusually for a car of this size, six-footers can easily get comfortable with plenty of room to spare, plus there's a very generous 460-litre boot. Meanwhile, up front, there's plenty of different materials used with quirky design details everywhere to keep things looking interesting.

This deal gets you the 1.2-litre petrol engine, and its 99bhp means performance is reasonable if not exciting. It sips fuel, though, with Citroen claiming over 50mpg.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Citroen C3 Aircross leasing offers from leading providers on our Citroen C3 Aircross hub page...

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

