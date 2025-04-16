Renault Arkana bids adieu: style-focused coupe SUV is chopped from UK range for good

The rise in popularity of the coupé-SUV has been significant over the past decade or so, with many manufacturers dabbling in the sector – making it something of a surprise that Renault has pulled the plug on the Arkana.

An official statement from the French firm read: “With Symbioz and Rafale joining Captur and Austral last year, the decision has been taken to focus Renault’s UK SUV range around these four core models.”

The Arkana has already been removed from sale and it’s understood that the firm has no plans to replace it with a second-generation model. Instead, Renault’s growing electric vehicle range has seen the rebirth of old nameplates such as the 5 and the 4, which will occupy a similar crossover space to the outgoing model.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Sitting on the same CMF-B platform as the Renault Captur, the Arkana was originally introduced in Russia ahead of its launch in the UK in 2021. Two years later, the Arkana received a mid-life facelift in line with Renault’s own brand revamp.

A 1.3-litre 138bhp petrol engine was offered at launch – although this was eventually replaced by Renault’s full-hybrid 1.6-litre petrol unit. When it went off sale earlier this year, prices started from just over £27,000; with the similarly-sized Symbioz getting under way from just under £30,000, Renault clearly feels it has this area of the market adequately covered.

You might not be able to buy it new, but there are loads of great used Renault Arkanas on the Auto Express marketplace…