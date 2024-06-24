Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Rimac to debut new robotaxi inspired by Jules Verne

More details regarding Mate Rimac’s new robotaxi firm will be announced on 26 June

by: Tom Jervis
24 Jun 2024
Rimac Nevera

Grubby minicabs and Uber rides with overly talkative drivers could soon be things of the past as an all-new, fully autonomous taxi service has been announced, backed by Mate Rimac – the founder of the eponymous electric hypercar firm.

Up until now, the only place you’re likely to find a Rimac being used as a taxi is in Dubai, however, this new driverless mobility service, called ‘Verne’, intends to become a pioneer in the autonomous taxi – also known as ‘robotaxi’ – space.

Exact details of the project are to be revealed on 26 June. For now, all we know is that Verne, named after the famous science fiction novelist, will be headed up by Ignazio Morello: the ex-creative director of Saatchi and Saatchi, an advertising agency that has worked with the likes of Mercedes, Lexus, Toyota and Renault.

Given Mate Rimac is only a supporter of this project, we don’t expect the Verne robotaxi to look anything like the Croatian brand’s multi-million-pound Rimac Nevera supercar. We could, however, see some Jules Verne-inspired steampunk design elements to set the firm’s vehicles aside from conventional road cars.

Verne’s launch follows the enshrinement in law of the UK’s new Autonomous Vehicles Act. This is designed to place the blame in the case of an accident on the manufacturer or programmer – instead deeming the driver as a ‘user-in-charge’ – and intends to pave the way for fully autonomous vehicles to appear on British roads as soon as 2026.

As of the time of writing, very few firms worldwide operate robotaxi services, with none offering services in the UK. In December 2023, China finalised legislation regarding autonomous vehicles, requiring robotaxis to be overseen by remote operators and autonomous buses to carry an in-person driver in case of emergencies.

Over in the United States, a firm called Cruise is currently testing its autonomous taxi service, which utilises modified versions of the Chevrolet Bolt electric car, across several cities in Texas. We expect Tesla to show its own take on the robotaxi in the coming months, too.

Would you trust an autonomous car on UK roads? Let us know in the comments section below...

  Cars
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

