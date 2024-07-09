Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
1,888bhp Rimac Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition celebrates electric hypercar brand’s daring philosophy

Only nine Anniversary edition cars will be built, each costing just shy of £2 million, but don’t worry, that includes the bespoke luggage set

by: Ellis Hyde
9 Jul 2024
Rimac Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition studio - front28

Rimac is celebrating 15 years of “achieving the impossible” with nine specially made examples of its record-breaking electric hypercar that’s been unimaginatively named the Rimac Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition.

Every one of them will be finished in a new shade of copper, which is not only very on-trend, but marks the first use of matte paint on the Nevera. It’s contrasted by fully exposed gloss carbon fibre on the lower half of the car, and the complex circuit board-inspired pattern that runs along the bonnet, roof and massive rear spoiler. 

The same copper hue is found on the dual-tone alloy wheels, which are exclusive to the 15th Anniversary edition. Meanwhile, the interior features unique anodised copper switchgear and copper-painted surfaces, plus special ‘2009-2024’ and one-of-nine badging just behind the driver.

The lucky few who get to order one of these nine cars will be offered a choice of bold black or pristine white upholstery, with the seats also sporting contrasting copper leather and ‘15’ embossed on the headrests.

Rimac Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition studio - rear28

Like the ‘regular’ Nevera, power comes from four electric motors - two at each end - which produce a combined 1,888bhp and 2,340Nm of torque. 0-62mph takes a simply bewildering 1.9 seconds, and top speed is 256mph - the highest of any EV. Range stands at 304 miles, thanks to a 120kWh battery.

The Rimac Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition costs precisely €2,350,000, which is just shy of £2,000,000. That price includes all the options, and a bespoke luggage set that matches the interior of the customer’s car.

The first of the nine ultra-exclusive cars will make its public debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, and despite it being a customer’s own car, Rimac will be sending it up the famous hillclimb during the event. Last year, the Nevera Time Attack edition set the production car record on the same course, completing it in 49.32 seconds.

Rimac’s founder and CEO, Mate Rimac - who is also the boss of Bugatti now - said of the milestone for his namesake brand: “Honestly, when I started to tinker with my first car in a garage, I couldn’t have even dreamt of being where we are 15 years later. There were so many times in the early years that we really thought the company wouldn’t make it, so reaching the 15-year milestone felt like it was worthy of a celebration. The 15th Anniversary Edition Nevera is the car that marks our progress, revealing just how far we’ve come.”

Click here for our list of the fastest electric cars in the world...

