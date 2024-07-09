1,888bhp Rimac Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition celebrates electric hypercar brand’s daring philosophy

Rimac is celebrating 15 years of “achieving the impossible” with nine specially made examples of its record-breaking electric hypercar that’s been unimaginatively named the Rimac Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition.

Every one of them will be finished in a new shade of copper, which is not only very on-trend, but marks the first use of matte paint on the Nevera. It’s contrasted by fully exposed gloss carbon fibre on the lower half of the car, and the complex circuit board-inspired pattern that runs along the bonnet, roof and massive rear spoiler.

The same copper hue is found on the dual-tone alloy wheels, which are exclusive to the 15th Anniversary edition. Meanwhile, the interior features unique anodised copper switchgear and copper-painted surfaces, plus special ‘2009-2024’ and one-of-nine badging just behind the driver.

The lucky few who get to order one of these nine cars will be offered a choice of bold black or pristine white upholstery, with the seats also sporting contrasting copper leather and ‘15’ embossed on the headrests.

Like the ‘regular’ Nevera, power comes from four electric motors - two at each end - which produce a combined 1,888bhp and 2,340Nm of torque. 0-62mph takes a simply bewildering 1.9 seconds, and top speed is 256mph - the highest of any EV. Range stands at 304 miles, thanks to a 120kWh battery.