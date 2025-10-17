Questions have been circulating about the future of SEAT for a couple of years now, as the Volkswagen Group funnels funds into thriving sister company Cupra. But now, during a presentation at the much-delayed media launch of the facelifted SEAT Ibiza and Arona, we’ve been given a glimpse of the Spanish maker’s planned turnaround.

A huge part of this will be tweaks to the slow-selling fourth-generation SEAT Leon, which arrived in the UK back in 2020. First will be a full-hybrid powertrain for the Leon and its Estate sibling in 2028. We expect the electrified engine will sit alongside the existing mild-hybrid set-up, though the full-hybrid will bring significant efficiency improvements over what is currently offered.

The system will consist of a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with an electric motor mounted on a seven-speed DSG with two power outputs: 134bhp or 167bhp. We’ll get more information when the second-generation T-Roc launches next year, which will be the first VW Group car to use the new full-hybrid powertrain.

Shortly after the full-hybrid Leon’s launch in 2029, SEAT will bring an ‘updated Leon range’ to market. It’s likely to be more than a light reskin or facelift, given that the current car will be almost 10 years old by then. Details are thin on the ground for now, but we expect an evolution of SEAT’s current design language with a sharp, angular look along with updated platform technology and a major interior overhaul.

Speaking to Auto Express, Sven Schuwirth, SEAT’s executive vice president for sales and marketing, told us what to expect from the brand’s Volkswagen Golf rival: “You will be surprised. Last year we introduced changes to the infotainment and the addition of the [Leon] plug-in hybrid, which I think is a proper one for the first time with its range – and there will be an even bigger update in 2029.”

Before then, SEAT has promised to electrify its small-car range by fitting mild-hybrid powertrains to the Ibiza hatchback and Arona SUV in 2027. The same technology will soon feature in the Volkswagen Polo and Skoda Fabia, as the VW Group looks to extend the lives of its various superminis, protecting them from increasingly stringent emissions regulations.

Meanwhile, the facelifted Ibiza and Arona are set to start full-scale production imminently, with first customer cars due in early next year.

