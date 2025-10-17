SEAT lives on! Updated SEAT Leon hybrid coming in 2028

Questions have been circulating about the future of SEAT for a couple of years now, as the Volkswagen Group funnels funds into thriving sister company Cupra. But now, during a presentation at the much-delayed media launch of the facelifted SEAT Ibiza and Arona, we’ve been given a glimpse of the Spanish maker’s planned turnaround.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A huge part of this will be tweaks to the slow-selling fourth-generation SEAT Leon, which arrived in the UK back in 2020. First will be a full-hybrid powertrain for the Leon Estate in 2028. It’s not clear at this stage whether the electrified engine will replace the existing mild-hybrid set-up, but regardless, we can expect significant efficiency improvements over what is currently offered.

Then, less than 12 months later, SEAT will bring an ‘updated Leon range’ to market. We expect this to be more than a light reskin or facelift, given that the current car will be almost 10 years old in 2029. Details are thin on the ground for now, but a new look is all but guaranteed, along with updated platform technology and a major interior overhaul.

Before then, SEAT has promised to electrify its small-car range by fitting mild-hybrid powertrains to the Ibiza hatchback and Arona SUV in 2027. The same technology will soon feature in the Volkswagen Polo and Skoda Fabia, as the VW Group looks to extend the lives of its various superminis, protecting them from increasingly stringent emissions regulations.

Meanwhile, the facelifted Ibiza and Arona are set to start full-scale production imminently, with first customer cars due early next year.

Don’t want to wait for the new SEAT Ibiza? The outgoing car is currently available with big discounts via the Auto Express Buy a Car service. You can grab a top-spec Xcellence from just £215 per month, but be quick – these deals won’t stick around for long!