New Skoda Elroq electric SUV is out on the roads
The upcoming mid-size SUV will be Skoda electric alternative to the Karoq
Skoda has teased its new Elroq multiple times already with some official renderings - but this is our first real-world look at the Czech firm’s upcoming EV, which will arrive later this year.
Following on from Skoda’s first bespoke EV, the Enyaq, the Elroq will be the first of four more all-electric offerings from Skoda by 2026, including the production version of the Vision 7S concept, an electric estate and a smaller Kamiq-sized EV.
Sitting on the same MEB architecture as the Enyaq, the Elroq will be positioned under Skoda’s large EV SUV model and with a length of 4.5 metres it’ll be a little bigger than the combustion-engined Karoq. We can see the Elroq’s proportions will feature stubby overhangs front and rear, with a long wheelbase that should help promote interior space.
As for the Elroq’s design, this test car may be fully decked out in camouflage, but we can clearly make out some key details not seen from previous renders. The front end has a sleek headlight cluster that flows into the grille - although we suspect this area may be completely blanked out. There’s another light cluster beneath which feeds into an air curtain that’ll channel air around to the side of the car. A lower grille is visible here, too.
Down the side it all looks fairly conventional. There are no digital wing mirrors or flush-fitting door handles, while the rather large wheels look similar to the 21-inch ‘Betria’ alloys of the Enyaq. The rear features a large roof spoiler and those rear lights look similar to the Enyaq’s, too.
We expect to see an Enyaq-inspired cabin with Skoda’s array of different ‘Design Suites’ available to change elements like trim material and colours. The Enyaq’s 13-inch screen will probably be used in the Elroq, too, running the latest infotainment system from Skoda. Of course, there should be the usual selection of Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ touches like an umbrella in the door and built-in ice scraper.
With the MEB architecture in use for the Skoda Elroq we should see the same 58kWh and 77kWh batteries taken from the Enyaq with the options of a single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor four-wheel drive for the higher-spec versions.
In terms of pricing we expect the Skoda Elroq to sit just below the Enyaq. The Enyaq will receive a ‘comprehensive update’ next year according to Skoda which could push pricing up - meaning a starting price of around £40,000 for the Elroq could be likely.
Read all about the top 10 best electric cars on sale here...