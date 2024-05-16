New Skoda Elroq electric SUV is out on the roads

Skoda has teased its new Elroq multiple times already with some official renderings - but this is our first real-world look at the Czech firm’s upcoming EV, which will arrive later this year.

Following on from Skoda’s first bespoke EV, the Enyaq, the Elroq will be the first of four more all-electric offerings from Skoda by 2026, including the production version of the Vision 7S concept, an electric estate and a smaller Kamiq-sized EV.

Sitting on the same MEB architecture as the Enyaq, the Elroq will be positioned under Skoda’s large EV SUV model and with a length of 4.5 metres it’ll be a little bigger than the combustion-engined Karoq. We can see the Elroq’s proportions will feature stubby overhangs front and rear, with a long wheelbase that should help promote interior space.

As for the Elroq’s design, this test car may be fully decked out in camouflage, but we can clearly make out some key details not seen from previous renders. The front end has a sleek headlight cluster that flows into the grille - although we suspect this area may be completely blanked out. There’s another light cluster beneath which feeds into an air curtain that’ll channel air around to the side of the car. A lower grille is visible here, too.