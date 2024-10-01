New Skoda Elroq arrives as the Enyaq’s smaller EV brother

Skoda is going strong on value with its second all-electric car, the Skoda Elroq. Pictured here for the first time and slotting into the range below the successful and highly rated Enyaq, the Elroq goes on sale later this month ahead of cars arriving in the UK in spring 2025.

Sitting on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform that underpins a wide range of models, including the Enyaq, the Elroq launches with a headline price of £31,500 for the 230-mile range model and three battery options across four trim levels, topping out at £41,600 and with a maximum range figure of 360 miles.

The pricing undercuts core rivals such as the Hyundai Kona, which has a similar range, and the Renault Scenic, although the latter’s significantly larger battery size gives it a superior 379-mile maximum official figure. The pricing also puts the Elroq within touching distance of equivalent petrol versions of Skoda’s petrol Karoq.

Outputs of 168bhp, 201bhp and 282bhp make up the power options, with the first two sharing the same 310Nm torque figure and the top model getting a punchier 545Nm.

The Elroq introduces a new Skoda design language. Called “Modern Solid”, it brings in a front end that loses the previous Skoda signature look of a wide gaping grille, replacing it with a sleeker and significantly more contemporary design, complete with what the firm calls the “Tech-Deck Face” – a gloss-black panel housing the raft of sensors and cameras that inform the driver-assistance tech.