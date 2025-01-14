Auto Express can confirm Skoda’s new flagship SUV, the Peaq, will be unveiled in June, almost four years after the brand previewed the all-electric seven-seat range-topper with its bold Vision 7S concept.

The Peaq will embody everything its maker is known for, taken to a new level, with a focus on space, practicality and comfort, and, of course, it’ll be packed with Simply Clever features designed to make life easier – as well as set this car apart from its rivals.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Development boss Johannes Neft has also revealed to Auto Express the Peaq will use a new and improved version of the Volkswagen Group’s tried-and-test MEB platform that underpins the Skoda Elroq and Enyaq. He said until now this particular variation has only been used in China, and will be introduced to Europe by the Peaq.

Neft was likely referring to the new ‘China Electrical Architecture’ (CEA) that Volkswagen developed with the Chinese company XPeng and has been launched just this week in the new VW ID. Unyx 07.

CEA replaces the old electrical system on MEB vehicles, increasing computing power for better connectivity and smart features such as AI and “full-vehicle over-the-air updates”. It’s also supposed to reduce development time and costs for new cars, and their complexity by reducing the number of control units they need.