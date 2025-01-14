Skoda’s new seven-seat electric SUV will get a completely new name, Auto Express can confirm, reflecting its innovation and position at the top of the maker’s range. The Skoda Peaq brings “the ideas of the Vision 7S concept into series production”, and will be revealed in full this summer.

Although the car was previously thought to be called Eviatiq, Skoda has now confirmed the Peaq name for its future flagship. It marks a new generation of electric vehicles for Skoda, ditching the E-led names so far seen on the Enyaq and Elroq – both of which you can buy right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service – as well as the forthcoming Epiq crossover.

Skoda says the Peaq has “been designed with a strong focus on the well known and trusted brand values: space, practicality, and comfort”. Martin Jahn, Skoda’s board member for sales and marketing said: “As of today, our bold vision for Skoda’s electric future has a name: Peaq – a clear statement of where this model belongs in our portfolio.”

We saw Skoda’s new electric SUV nearly four years ago in the form of the Vision 7S concept. Since then, we’ve been issued a handful of teaser images, as well as a few pictures of the car undergoing testing – including around the gruelling Nurburgring race track in Germany.