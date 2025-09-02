The Electric Car Grant list has gained the new Skoda Elroq - the reigning Auto Express Car of the Year - and the Skoda Enyaq. Both models qualify for a government-backed £1,500 discount on their list price.

The addition of the two Skodas takes the total number of Volkswagen Group EVs eligible for the grant to four with the Cupra Born and Volkswagen ID.3 already on the list. All four cars sit on the same MEB platform.

With the £1,500 grant applied, the Skoda Elroq range starts at £30,210 in entry-level SE guise with the smallest 55kWh battery. The better-equipped SE L trim starts at £32,060, the mid-range Edition costs from £32,960 and the SportLine starts from £35,910 - all with that same 63kWh battery.

It’s possible to have the largest 83kWh battery, too. With the grant applied, those three trim levels start at £35,560 on the SE L and bring a range of up to 360 miles.

Despite starting prices that are over the government’s £37,000 price cap, some variants of the recently-updated Enyaq qualify for the lower ‘Band 1’ £1,500 grant, too. This is because they use the same powertrain and platform as the lower priced Elroq but still are under the £42,000 limit for any car qualifying for the grant.

With the grant applied, the Skoda Enyaq starts from £37,510 in SE L trim or £38,610 in Edition trim - both with the 63kWh battery option.

The two Skodas join a rapidly-growing list of electric cars eligible for the Electric Car Grant with well over 30 to choose from.

