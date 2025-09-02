Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Skoda Elroq and Enyaq get Electric Car Grant approval

Despite some models costing over the £37,000 threshold, Skoda has secured the government grant on its mid-size electric SUVs

By:Alastair Crooks
2 Sep 2025
Skoda Elroq - front cornering

The Electric Car Grant list has gained the new Skoda Elroq - the reigning Auto Express Car of the Year - and the Skoda Enyaq. Both models qualify for a government-backed £1,500 discount on their list price. 

The addition of the two Skodas takes the total number of Volkswagen Group EVs eligible for the grant to four with the Cupra Born and Volkswagen ID.3 already on the list. All four cars sit on the same MEB platform. 

With the £1,500 grant applied, the Skoda Elroq range starts at £30,210 in entry-level SE guise with the smallest 55kWh battery. The better-equipped SE L trim starts at £32,060, the mid-range Edition costs from £32,960 and the SportLine starts from £35,910 - all with that same 63kWh battery.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s possible to have the largest 83kWh battery, too. With the grant applied, those three trim levels start at £35,560 on the SE L and bring a range of up to 360 miles. 

Despite starting prices that are over the government’s £37,000 price cap, some variants of the recently-updated Enyaq qualify for the lower ‘Band 1’ £1,500 grant, too. This is because they use the same powertrain and platform as the lower priced Elroq but still are under the £42,000 limit for any car qualifying for the grant.

With the grant applied, the Skoda Enyaq starts from £37,510 in SE L trim or £38,610 in Edition trim - both with the 63kWh battery option. 

The two Skodas join a rapidly-growing list of electric cars eligible for the Electric Car Grant with well over 30 to choose from

Configure your perfect Skoda Elroq through our Buy A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Skoda Elroq from stock or top prices on used Skoda Elroq models...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best SUVs to buy 2025
Best SUVs - header image

Best SUVs to buy 2025

There are plenty of great SUVs to choose from, so we’ve picked out the very best
Best cars & vans
27 Aug 2025
Best electric cars 2025
Best electric cars - July 2025 header image

Best electric cars 2025

Thinking about making the switch to an electric car? Here are the best EVs that should be on your shortlist, and why…
Best cars & vans
21 Aug 2025
Skoda Enyaq review
Skoda Enyaq - dynamic front 3/4

Skoda Enyaq review

If you're looking for an all-electric family SUV that will fit effortlessly into daily life, the Skoda Enyaq is an excellent choice
In-depth reviews
5 Aug 2025
Skoda Elroq review
Skoda Elroq - front

Skoda Elroq review

The Skoda Elroq is even more appealing than the bigger Skoda Enyaq, and just as brilliant
In-depth reviews
4 Aug 2025

Most Popular

MG Cyber X will morph into a mini-Mercedes within two years
MG Cyber X design render - front

MG Cyber X will morph into a mini-Mercedes within two years

Boxy small SUV is gearing up for production, and our exclusive images show how the model might look
News
30 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Ford Puma Gen-E granted ultra-low £132 monthly lease
Ford Puma Gen-E - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Ford Puma Gen-E granted ultra-low £132 monthly lease

The EV grant has made the Ford Puma Gen-E a lot cheaper, and lease customers can cash-in with today’s Deal of the Day
News
29 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Racy and retro Renault 5 for only £188 a month
Renault 5 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Racy and retro Renault 5 for only £188 a month

The Renault 5 is taking the market by storm – and at this price it’s easy to see why. It’s our Deal of the Day for August 30
News
30 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content