Skoda Enyaq gains major 2024 update: range boost and a fancy L&K version

The Skoda Enyaq is one of the best all-electric family SUVs, but Skoda is about to give it even more appeal in 2024 with a revised powertrain and the addition of a new “lavish” Laurin and Klement trim level. The new Enyaq models are available to order now but you’ll notice there’s not much difference on the outside for the 2024 cars. Skoda has dropped the ‘iV’ section of the nameplate, but otherwise its the same design as before - across SUV and sleeker Coupe bodystyles. The range still kicks off with the Enyaq 60 and then there are several new versions across the line-up starting with with the Enyaq 60 Edition and Enyaq 85 Edition. Above those two sits the 85x SportLine Plus and then a new luxury-focused L&K (short for Laurin and Klement, Skoda’s founders) trim level. Sitting at the top of the range is the sporty Enyaq vRS. 12 New 2024 Skoda Enyaq: powertrains Skoda has given some Enyaq models a boost in range to help keep it competitive with the likes of the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tesla Model Y. The entry-level Enyaq 60’s improvement only comes from some minor battery and energy management software tweaks, resulting in an extra three miles of range to a maximum 249 miles from its 58kWh battery unit. The 60’s single, rear-mounted electric motor still puts out 177bhp for a 0-62mph time of 8.7 seconds. The Enyaq 60 Edition has the same powertrain set up as the 60 but its range drops to 247 miles.

The Enyaq 85 Edition replaces the old 80 and comes with more power and range. It still features a 77kWh battery, but the new Enyaq 85 Edition boasts an official range of up to 348 miles and has 282bhp on tap – 9 miles and 81bhp more than its predecessor. 0-62mph now takes 6.7 seconds, which is nearly two seconds quicker than the Enyaq 80. The 85x only comes in SportLine Plus trim and has dual-motor, all-wheel drive power. Range is up by 11 miles to 328 miles over the old 80x, and the total power output of its dual-motor setup is also increased to 282bhp. The 85x’s 6.6-second 0-62mph time is 0.3 seconds quicker than the 80x’s, but top speed has been raised from 99mph to 112mph (the same goes for the Enyaq 85). An upcoming L&K version will focus on comfort and luxury, utilising the same powertrain as the rear-driven, single-motor Enyaq 85. Skoda has also beefed up the Enyaq vRS by adding an extra 40bhp into the mix, bringing the combined power output for its two electric motors to 335bhp. As a result, the 0-62mph for the Enyaq vRS has been cut by a full second to 5.5 seconds, making it the fastest accelerating production Skoda ever made. Range improves by 15 miles to 336 miles.

The dual-motor 85x and vRS also benefit from a new peak charging speed of 175kW, meaning it should take just 28 minutes to fill up the 77kWh battery in both models from 10 to 80 per cent capacity. 12 In addition to improvements under the metal, a number of the menus and screens in all but the base model have been redesigned to be easier to use and display information more clearly. Among them are graphics for navigation and controls for the climate, plus the digital driver's display and optional head-up display feature new graphics and animations that Skoda says makes them more intuitive and easier to read on the move. For 2024, Skoda has also added driver attention alert, speed assist and traffic sign recognition to the base Enyaq 60's kit list, while the updated range-topping vRS gets rear window blinds, electronic child locks, rear USB-C charging ports, rear side airbags and tow bar prep. 2024 Enyaq prices and specs Order books for the updated Enyaq range are open now with the Enyaq 60 in a nameless base specification continuing to serve as the entry point to the range, priced from £38,970. Above that sits two new models: the Enyaq 60 Edition and Enyaq 85 Edition, which start from £40,585 and £44,540, respectively. Standard kit on the Edition models includes keyless entry and start, adaptive cruise control, full LED matrix headlights, walk away locking, a powered tailgate with hands-free opening function, heated front seats and steering wheel, plus an electric driver's seat with memory function. Meanwhile the all-wheel drive Enyaq 85x is priced from £48,605 – £2,200 less than the 80x before – and the Enyaq vRS's price tag has only increased by £450 to £53,120. The L&K gets a 'Crystal Face' with 131 LEDs illuminating the chrome grille. There's also a choice of 20 or 21-inch wheels and the bumpers, a rear diffuser and wing mirrors detailed with Platinum Grey paint. Inside, there's heated and ventilated front seats with memory and massage functions, with the L&K logo embroidered on the headrests. The L&K's pricing is yet to be revealed, but we expect it to sit between the 85x SportLine and the vRS. In case you're wondering about the more rakish Enyaq Coupe, it's also been upgraded with the same power, kit and range increases as the SUV, and will be available in three configurations: 85 Edition (£46,440), 85 SportLine Plus (£50,305) and vRS (£54,820).