Car Deal of the Day: Drive home in a Skoda Enyaq for less than a supermini

SE L trim gets long list of standard kit

268-mile range; rapid charging

Just £198.32 a month

We only featured the Skoda Enyaq as our Deal of the Day just over a week ago, but its price has been slashed so hard we've had to put the spotlight on it again. This family-sized electric SUV is now cheaper than a supermini – yes, really.

This amazing offer comes courtesy of Select Car Leasing, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and sees the Skoda Enyaq coming in at a jaw-dropping £198.32 a month. That means it undercuts a whole swathe of electric superminis, including the Peugeot E-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric, to name just two.

To get this deal, you'll have to fork out a very reasonable initial payment of £2,733.84. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year but 8,000 can be had for just £14.22 extra a month.

Here you'll be taking the keys to the entry-level SE L powered by the smallest battery. But even then it offers more range than a similarly priced EV supermini.

This '60' badged model gets a 59kWh pack giving a claimed range of 268 miles. A surprisingly high maximum DC charging speed of 165kW means a 10-80 per cent fill-up takes less than 25 minutes at a suitable roadside rapid charger.