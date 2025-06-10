Car Deal of the Day: Drive home in a Skoda Enyaq for less than a supermini
The Skoda Enyaq is a brilliant car at the best of times. But, at this price, it’s simply outstanding. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 15
- SE L trim gets long list of standard kit
- 268-mile range; rapid charging
- Just £198.32 a month
We only featured the Skoda Enyaq as our Deal of the Day just over a week ago, but its price has been slashed so hard we've had to put the spotlight on it again. This family-sized electric SUV is now cheaper than a supermini – yes, really.
This amazing offer comes courtesy of Select Car Leasing, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and sees the Skoda Enyaq coming in at a jaw-dropping £198.32 a month. That means it undercuts a whole swathe of electric superminis, including the Peugeot E-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric, to name just two.
To get this deal, you'll have to fork out a very reasonable initial payment of £2,733.84. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year but 8,000 can be had for just £14.22 extra a month.
Here you'll be taking the keys to the entry-level SE L powered by the smallest battery. But even then it offers more range than a similarly priced EV supermini.
This '60' badged model gets a 59kWh pack giving a claimed range of 268 miles. A surprisingly high maximum DC charging speed of 165kW means a 10-80 per cent fill-up takes less than 25 minutes at a suitable roadside rapid charger.
SE L trim gives you 19-inch wheels, heated front seats and steering wheel, keyless entry with walk-away locking, wireless phone charging with cooling function, three-zone climate control, a 13-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a hands-free electric tailgate, and, this being a Skoda, an umbrella in the driver's door.
The Enyaq is perfectly tuned to family life, with supple suspension and plenty of peace and quiet on the move.
The interior is also nicely plush and very well put together, and there's tonnes of space, both in the back and in the boot. At 585 litres, boot space trumps most of its nearest rivals such as the Renault Scenic, and is positively van-like compared to an electric supermini.
