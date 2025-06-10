Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Drive home in a Skoda Enyaq for less than a supermini

The Skoda Enyaq is a brilliant car at the best of times. But, at this price, it’s simply outstanding. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 15

By:George Armitage
15 Sep 2025
Skoda Enyaq front tracking
  • SE L trim gets long list of standard kit
  • 268-mile range; rapid charging
  • Just £198.32 a month 

We only featured the Skoda Enyaq as our Deal of the Day just over a week ago, but its price has been slashed so hard we've had to put the spotlight on it again. This family-sized electric SUV is now cheaper than a supermini – yes, really.

This amazing offer comes courtesy of Select Car Leasing, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and sees the Skoda Enyaq coming in at a jaw-dropping £198.32 a month. That means it undercuts a whole swathe of electric superminis, including the Peugeot E-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric, to name just two.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To get this deal, you'll have to fork out a very reasonable initial payment of £2,733.84. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year but 8,000 can be had for just £14.22 extra a month. 

Here you'll be taking the keys to the entry-level SE L powered by the smallest battery. But even then it offers more range than a similarly priced EV supermini.

This '60' badged model gets a 59kWh pack giving a claimed range of 268 miles. A surprisingly high maximum DC charging speed of 165kW means a 10-80 per cent fill-up takes less than 25 minutes at a suitable roadside rapid charger.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

SE L trim gives you 19-inch wheels, heated front seats and steering wheel, keyless entry with walk-away locking, wireless phone charging with cooling function, three-zone climate control, a 13-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a hands-free electric tailgate, and, this being a Skoda, an umbrella in the driver's door. 

The Enyaq is perfectly tuned to family life, with supple suspension and plenty of peace and quiet on the move. 

The interior is also nicely plush and very well put together, and there's tonnes of space, both in the back and in the boot. At 585 litres, boot space trumps most of its nearest rivals such as the Renault Scenic, and is positively van-like compared to an electric supermini.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Enyaq leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Enyaq page.

Deals on Skoda Enyaq rivals

Volkswagen Id.4

Volkswagen Id.4

New in-stock Volkswagen Id.4Cash £34,470Avg. savings £3,005
New Volkswagen Id.4

Configure now

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New in-stock Tesla Model YCash £44,990
New Tesla Model Y

Configure now

KIA EV6

KIA EV6

New in-stock KIA EV6Cash £35,336Avg. savings £4,657
New KIA EV6

Configure now

Check out the Skoda Enyaq deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Rafale SUV is just the ticket at £229 per month
Renault Rafale - front corner

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Rafale SUV is just the ticket at £229 per month

Looking for a stylish and efficient SUV that stands out from the crowd? The Renault Rafale is our Deal of the Day for September 14
News
14 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Savour the Scandi cool of a Polestar 4 at only £334 a month
Polestar 4 - cornering, low shot

Car Deal of the Day: Savour the Scandi cool of a Polestar 4 at only £334 a month

Fancy something smart and sophisticated? You won’t look back with the Polestar 4. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 13
News
13 Sep 2025
Skoda Enyaq vs Toyota bZ4X: which SUV is the perfect family EV?
Skoda Enyaq vs Toyota bZ4X - front tracking

Skoda Enyaq vs Toyota bZ4X: which SUV is the perfect family EV?

Things don’t stand still in the world of EVs, and Skoda’s Enyaq and Toyota’s bZ4X have both been updated. We put them to the test...
Car group tests
13 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Get the good life for less, with an Audi A3 at only £264 a month
Audi A3 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Get the good life for less, with an Audi A3 at only £264 a month

The Audi A3 is an upmarket hatch that won’t cost the earth to run. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 12
News
12 Sep 2025

Most Popular

New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2025 review: an incredibly capable hot hatch but there's a catch
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport - front tracking

New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2025 review: an incredibly capable hot hatch but there's a catch

The hottest front-wheel-drive Golf has sharpened up its act in Mk8.5 form, but it's not as fun as we'd like it to be
Road tests
11 Sep 2025
Farewell Volkswagen ID.4, hello ID. Tiguan
VW ID. Tiguan front 3/4 Avarvarii

Farewell Volkswagen ID.4, hello ID. Tiguan

Heavy update for EV will bring with it a fresh, but familiar, name
News
12 Sep 2025
New Honda Civic facelift 2025 review: subtle tweaks boost its appeal
Honda Civic facelift - front

New Honda Civic facelift 2025 review: subtle tweaks boost its appeal

The Honda Civic was already a great car, but updates for 2025 have elevated it even higher
Road tests
11 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content