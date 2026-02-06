Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Entry-level Tesla Model Y and Model 3 axed as EV giant drops its Standards

Just a few months after Tesla introduced the Standard name for its more basic models, it’s been dropped

By:Ellis Hyde
6 Feb 2026
New Tesla Model Y Standard - front tracking

Tesla has decided to drop the ‘Standard’ branding for the new, cut-price versions of its Model 3 saloon and Model Y mid-size SUV, which only recently went on sale in the UK. 

Now the pair are simply referred to as ‘Rear-Wheel Drive’ on the company’s website. But Tesla has decided to keep the ‘Premium’ moniker to help differentiate the pricier variants of the Model 3 and Model Y.

Premium models come with bigger Long Range batteries and the choice of either rear or all-wheel-drive power, plus more equipment, such as an eight-inch rear touchscreen, ambient lighting, full faux-leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. The base versions are also differentiated by passive dampers, whereas Premium models get frequency-selective ones.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Further changes for the Premium versions of the Model Y include different bumpers, light bars across the front and the back, a panoramic glass roof and even a different centre console design.

All versions of the Model 3 and Model Y used to look largely similar and come with the same equipment, but that changed with the arrival of the new entry-level, formerly ‘Standard’ versions, as Tesla decided to strip away kit to make them more affordable. 

At least £2,000 was knocked off the Model 3’s starting price with the arrival of the new, more basic version, bringing it down to £37,990. Among its rivals, the BYD Seal is priced from nearly £46k and the BMW i4 starts from over £51k, although right now you can save £15,000 on a brand-new i4 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service

Meanwhile, the Model Y’s starting price was reduced by about £3,000, so it now starts from £41,990. However, despite the not insignificant price cut, the electric family SUV remains several thousand pounds more expensive than key competitors such as the Renault Scenic, Skoda Enyaq, Kia EV5 and Smart #5.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best electric cars to lease 2026
Best electric cars to lease Feb 2026

Best electric cars to lease 2026

We choose the top electric cars to lease for three years, via Auto Express’s Buy a Car service
Best cars & vans
2 Feb 2026
Best car leasing deals 2026
Best leasing deals - header image

Best car leasing deals 2026

Getting your dream car can be expensive, but it needn’t be thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service
Best cars & vans
29 Jan 2026
Tesla Model S finally put to rest as firm shifts focus to robots and AI
Tesla Model S - front cornering

Tesla Model S finally put to rest as firm shifts focus to robots and AI

The car that put Tesla on the map is finally dead after 14 years on sale
News
29 Jan 2026
Tesla Model 3 review
Tesla Model 3 - front tracking

Tesla Model 3 review

Despite many talented EV rivals, the technology-packed Tesla Model 3 remains one of the very best electric cars around
In-depth reviews
26 Jan 2026

Most Popular

New Volkswagen Transporter Sportline brings GTI style to the van world
Volkswagen Transporter Sportline - front

New Volkswagen Transporter Sportline brings GTI style to the van world

The new Volkswagen Transporter Sportline gets a choice of diesel, plug-in hybrid and electric power
News
4 Feb 2026
Some Chinese car brands are doomed to disappear, warns Skoda boss
Skoda Kodiaq - front cornering

Some Chinese car brands are doomed to disappear, warns Skoda boss

Skoda’s sales and marketing boss warns “there will be a consolidation” of the number of Chinese car brands around
News
3 Feb 2026
Government spends £4.7 million on Ford Pumas, helping electric SUV top the sales charts
Ford Puma Gen-E - front tracking

Government spends £4.7 million on Ford Pumas, helping electric SUV top the sales charts

Over 1,200 Ford Puma Gen-E models were registered in January, each eligible for the £3,750 Government grant
News
5 Feb 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content