Car Deal of the Day: Get a Tesla Model 3 for £265 a month and dodge those high petrol prices

Great range and performance

Full Supercharger network access

Only £265 per month

Many of us are rightly concerned about the steep rise in petrol prices at the moment, let alone the general volatility when it comes to the availability of fossil fuels. That’s why today’s Deal of the Day could be an ideal solution, as the all-electric Tesla Model 3 is now available for as little as £265 per month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The package, offered by Tesla UK Leasing, gets you into a brand-new Tesla Model 3 RWD Standard for exactly £265.58 per month. The agreement spans two years and includes 8,000 annual miles. It does, however, require a £3,186.96 initial payment – the equivalent of 12 months up front – so that’s worth bearing in mind.

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To make the transition more digestible, you can reduce the initial payment to just £1,950.78 – six months up front – and this only nudges the price to just over £325 per month. Considering that’s similar to what you’d pay to lease a petrol Volkswagen Golf, the Tesla certainly looks a tempting proposition.

It gets even more so when you consider the rock-bottom cost of home charging; while petrol prices shoot upwards, the average cost of off-peak domestic electricity sits around 8-10 pence per kilowatt-hour. This means a full home charge of the Tesla will cost just £6. With the Model 3 Standard’s 332-mile WLTP range, that equates to around just two pence per mile.

And if you’re out and about, you get access to Tesla’s excellent Supercharger network.

Despite being the new entry-level version, the Model 3 Standard comes with all the kit you’d expect from a Tesla, including a huge centre touchscreen, part-vegan-leather upholstery, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control and surround-view cameras.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Tesla Model 3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Tesla Model 3 page.

Check out the Tesla Model 3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…