New Tesla Model Y facelift officially arrives with Cybertruck looks and boost in range

The updated Tesla Model Y has been revealed for 2025, with big design tweaks for the exterior alongside a revamped interior. The new Model Y has been revealed in China and Australia, though we expect UK sales to begin imminently too.

The 2025 Model Y (which has been codenamed ‘Juniper’ throughout development) will be massively important for Tesla given the Model Y’s huge global popularity. With more than 1.2 million units sold, it was the world’s best-selling car in 2023, and here in the UK, the electric SUV was the fifth most popular in 2024 – ahead of favourites such as the Volkswagen Golf and Hyundai Tucson.

Rather than borrow stylistic elements from the Model 3, the new car will take on a much more distinctive facelift. The new front-end mimics that of the Cybertruck, with a sharp, angular leading edge and an ultra-thin LED set-up. The bumper is also altered, with more prominent side air intakes and restyled surfacing for a more sporty feel.

Another lightbar has appeared at the rear - connected two rear light clusters that are vaguely similar to those on the outgoing Model Y. The faux diffuser on the bumper has been altered, too. While we’ve seen test cars riding on 20-inch ‘Induction’ wheels, 20-inch ‘Helix’ wheels are the only rims available thus far on the new Model Y in other markets.