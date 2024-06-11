New Tesla Model Y facelift officially arrives with Cybertruck looks and boost in range
The updated Tesla Model Y electric SUV has been revealed with changes inside and out
The updated Tesla Model Y has been revealed for 2025, with big design tweaks for the exterior alongside a revamped interior. The new Model Y has been revealed in China and Australia, though we expect UK sales to begin imminently too.
The 2025 Model Y (which has been codenamed ‘Juniper’ throughout development) will be massively important for Tesla given the Model Y’s huge global popularity. With more than 1.2 million units sold, it was the world’s best-selling car in 2023, and here in the UK, the electric SUV was the fifth most popular in 2024 – ahead of favourites such as the Volkswagen Golf and Hyundai Tucson.
Rather than borrow stylistic elements from the Model 3, the new car will take on a much more distinctive facelift. The new front-end mimics that of the Cybertruck, with a sharp, angular leading edge and an ultra-thin LED set-up. The bumper is also altered, with more prominent side air intakes and restyled surfacing for a more sporty feel.
Another lightbar has appeared at the rear - connected two rear light clusters that are vaguely similar to those on the outgoing Model Y. The faux diffuser on the bumper has been altered, too. While we’ve seen test cars riding on 20-inch ‘Induction’ wheels, 20-inch ‘Helix’ wheels are the only rims available thus far on the new Model Y in other markets.
Five exterior colours are available in other markets to begin with. There’s Pearl White, Stealth Grey, Quicksilver, Ultra Red and a new finish called ‘Glacier Blue’. We’ll have to wait and see which colours are offered on UK-specific cars however.
Tesla gave its popular Model 3 saloon a much needed facelift in late 2023 to help it compete with a growing batch of newer rivals such as the Hyundai Ioniq 6, BMW i4 and BYD Seal. The Model 3’s revamp introduced a sleeker, more modern look and a controversial interior refresh that saw the maker swap out the indicator stalks for buttons on the steering wheel.
The interior in the 2025 Model Y, known as the ‘Launch Series’ in some markets, is offered in black or black and white and gets a new centre console design with a slightly different trim, a slider mechanism to go over the cup holders, a new steering wheel, taken from the Model 3, and a restyled door trim with wraparound ambient lighting. Instead of having two stalks like before, Tesla has removed one with gear selection moving to the central screen. The Launch Series also gets a bespoke rear badge and puddle lights as standard.
As you might expect, the infotainment system in the new Model Y is the latest from Tesla - though it sits within the same 15.4-inch touchscreen display. A new eight-inch touchscreen has arrived for the rear passengers however, along with powered rear seats to improve boot space (possibly by up to 100 litres over the old 854-litre capacity) and the front seats also now get a ventilation feature. That rear touchscreen can not only control climate functions, but rear passengers can play games on it too.
To go with the new look, the new Model Y also comes with uprated range figures - just as well considering the recently-facelifted Skoda Enyaq comes with up to 365 miles of range and the Peugeot E-3008 will offer up to 422 miles of range when the larger battery version arrives in 2025. We’re not sure what mechanical changes have arrived on the new Model Y, but the exterior redesign has helped to lower the SUV’s already quite slippery 0.23 drag coefficient to 0.22.
The two versions to go on sale are the Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range All-Wheel Drive - though figures for the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive have yet to be announced. Tesla expects WLTP range figures for the Rear-Wheel Drive to be 289 miles which is up six miles on its predecessor – we didn’t get this variant of the existing Model Y in the UK, though. As for the Long Range All-Wheel Drive (which is offered in the UK) there’s a range of 342 miles - up from 331 miles, despite utilising the same battery as before.
The new Model Y should be quicker, too. The Long Range All-Wheel Drive version clocks 0-62mph in 4.3 seconds, as opposed to 4.8 seconds before. We’ll have to wait and see what changes Tesla has in store for the range-topping Performance model.
To go with a boost in straight-line speed, Tesla has tweaked the chassis of the Model Y – something we found a bit form on the pre-facelift version. The firm said the new Model Y benefits from “Retuned suspension, offering smooth handling, added comfort, more responsive steering and a quieter ride.” Acoustic glass all around like you get on the Model 3 is standard on the Model Y to help with that ‘quieter ride’.
The Model Y retains its impressive charging speeds of up to 250kW, made all the easier by Tesla’s wide-reaching Supercharger network. This not only offers owners the ability to plug and charge (with no faffing over payment methods), but also gives them access to reduced rates. Tesla’s network is one of the most affordable rapid charging systems in the UK, while some stations are now open to owners of non-Tesla electric cars.
Pricing for the UK hasn’t been revealed though prices for the Model 3 actually dropped with the facelift’s arrival, which could also be the case for the Model Y. If we do see cheaper pricing, expect to pay from around £42,000 for the new one.
Do you like the look of the new Tesla Model Y? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...