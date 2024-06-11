The wait goes on: New Tesla Model Y facelift not coming in 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that a ‘refreshed’ Model Y electric SUV will not arrive this year, contrary to previous rumours about an upcoming facelift. Reports had previously stated that a new version of the car, codenamed “Juniper”, was on the way soon.

The brand’s boss Musk replied to a user on X who expressed doubt that a new model would arrive in the next month, saying: “No Model Y “refresh” is coming out this year.”

He went on to add that small improvements are made gradually to Tesla cars: “I should note that Tesla continuously improves its cars, so even a car that is 6 months newer will be a little better.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, we still expect a significantly revised Tesla Model Y version to appear eventually, one that has a new exterior look, bringing over updates already seen on the newest version of the closely-related Model 3 saloon. Interior updates are also expected for the next Model Y, plus improvements to range and performance.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y use very similar tech under the skin and we expect the updated Model Y to feature a ‘face’ derived from the Model 3, including the same headlights, as to keep the family resemblance consistent. Interior updates including different seats and the deletion of indicator stalks in favour of steering wheel buttons could also appear on the next Tesla Model Y.

Previously it had been speculated that the car might appear in September this year, but it seems that any significant updates will now have to wait until 2025 at least. Prices for the Model 3 actually dropped with the facelift’s arrival, which could also be the case for the Model Y. If we do see cheaper pricing, expect to pay from around £42,000 for the new one.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...