New Tesla Model Y facelift to hit the UK in March with exclusive £60k Launch Edition up first

The rear end has also seen a dramatic change, with a new lighting set-up that features a hidden full-width light bar. Instead of being directly illuminated, light is instead reflected by a textured piece of grey trim. The main rear light units are integrated into the surrounding black trim, and incorporate the indicators and brake lights.

There have also been more substantial changes under the skin, with a focus on creating a more comfortable interior. Tesla says there’s now 20 per cent less road, wind and suspension noise, thanks to extra sound deadening and helped further by a stiffer body structure and improved aero. The panoramic glass roof is still standard, but has improved solar reflectivity to help keep second-row passengers cool.

The second-row seats have also been redesigned with reshaped cushioning and now come with a powered folding mechanism operated via a control mounted in the boot. There’s also a new magnetic parcel shelf that’s able to be folded away and mounted under the boot floor when not in use.

The interior is available in black or white and gets a new centre console with slightly different trim, a redesigned slider mechanism to go over the cup-holders, a new steering wheel taken from the Model 3, and restyled door cards with wraparound ambient lighting. All four seats are also now heated and cooled, and there are two 65W USB outlets up front that can charge two laptops at the same time.

In contrast to the set-up in the new Model 3, Tesla has reintroduced an indicator stalk to the Model Y, removing the steering wheel-mounted buttons that some have derided. This is a new ‘digital’ stalk with only one level of movement and self-cancel actively depending on the wheel position and lane markings. However this won’t return to the Model 3, or Tesla’s other models.

The infotainment system in the new Model Y is the latest from Tesla – although it sits within the same 15.4-inch touchscreen display. A new eight-inch touchscreen has arrived in the back that can not only control the climate functions, but also allows rear-seat passengers to play games on it.

More details on the other variants of the new Model Y will follow in the next few months, with an entry-level Single Motor and top-spec Performance model likely to cap the range.

