New Tesla Model Y facelift to hit the UK in March with exclusive £60k Launch Edition up first
The Tesla Model Y will arrive as a single, high-spec dual-motor model at launch, with more variants to come soon after
Full detalils of the new Tesla Model Y SUV have been revealed. A heavily refreshed version of the biggest-selling electric car in the UK last year will arrive in the UK with just one Launch Edition trim in March. It costs from £60,990 and orders are open now.
This new Launch Edition will kick off the range with the same powertrain layout and battery pack as the current Model Y Dual Motor. Range is now rated at 353 miles, an improvement of 22 miles, but as before peak charging is rated at 250kW, its 0-62mph time remains 4.3 seconds, and it will hit a 125mph top speed.
There are only two colours available – silver and black – and a choice of wheel designs in 19 and 20-inch sizes. Beyond the Launch Edition, all new Model Ys introduce a slick new look inspired by the Cybertruck.
This is highlighted by a new light bar up front with secondary main lighting units mounted below. The indicators are integrated into the outer edges of them, lending the car a much cleaner new look that is substantially different to the existing car.
Changes at the side are limited to a new design of 20-inch wheel, with the 19-inch aero wheels in these pictures optional. More wheel designs and colour options will be available on future variants that will come on-stream later in the year.
The rear end has also seen a dramatic change, with a new lighting set-up that features a hidden full-width light bar. Instead of being directly illuminated, light is instead reflected by a textured piece of grey trim. The main rear light units are integrated into the surrounding black trim, and incorporate the indicators and brake lights.
There have also been more substantial changes under the skin, with a focus on creating a more comfortable interior. Tesla says there’s now 20 per cent less road, wind and suspension noise, thanks to extra sound deadening and helped further by a stiffer body structure and improved aero. The panoramic glass roof is still standard, but has improved solar reflectivity to help keep second-row passengers cool.
The second-row seats have also been redesigned with reshaped cushioning and now come with a powered folding mechanism operated via a control mounted in the boot. There’s also a new magnetic parcel shelf that’s able to be folded away and mounted under the boot floor when not in use.
The interior is available in black or white and gets a new centre console with slightly different trim, a redesigned slider mechanism to go over the cup-holders, a new steering wheel taken from the Model 3, and restyled door cards with wraparound ambient lighting. All four seats are also now heated and cooled, and there are two 65W USB outlets up front that can charge two laptops at the same time.
In contrast to the set-up in the new Model 3, Tesla has reintroduced an indicator stalk to the Model Y, removing the steering wheel-mounted buttons that some have derided. This is a new ‘digital’ stalk with only one level of movement and self-cancel actively depending on the wheel position and lane markings. However this won’t return to the Model 3, or Tesla’s other models.
The infotainment system in the new Model Y is the latest from Tesla – although it sits within the same 15.4-inch touchscreen display. A new eight-inch touchscreen has arrived in the back that can not only control the climate functions, but also allows rear-seat passengers to play games on it.
More details on the other variants of the new Model Y will follow in the next few months, with an entry-level Single Motor and top-spec Performance model likely to cap the range.
