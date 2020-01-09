Tesla Roadster shows signs of life with new trademark application

Just as we thought the Tesla Roadster might join the likes of the Dyson car, the Sinclair C5 and the Fisker Ocean as an automotive white elephant, the American firm has shown renewed interest in the all-electric supercar by trademarking a new logo.

On April 28, it submitted a trademark application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office for what appears to be a logo or badge with ‘Roadster’ script visible. The application was filed under ‘Goods and Services’ with scope for use on electric vehicles, unsurprisingly.

Tesla fans have been waiting a while for the new Roadster. First announced back in 2017, the company has not only brought out the Model 3 and Model Y in that time, but also updated them with mid-life facelifts, plus introduced the Cybertruck and prototype Robotaxi too.

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The new filing comes after Tesla had previously submitted two other trademark applications. One image shows the profile of the Roadster, depicted simply by three lines. The cab-forward shape associated with supercars is still clear to see, although the rear haunch looks straighter than on the prototype model we’ve previously seen; indeed Tesla’s design language has shifted somewhat since 2017. The other image is a trademark for a logo of the name ‘Roadster’ in a unique font for the car.