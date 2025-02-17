Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New 2025 Toyota RAV4 spied gearing up for another wildly popular generation

One of the world’s biggest-selling cars is about to get a reboot with a distinctly American focus

By:Jordan Katsianis
17 Feb 2025
Toyota RAV4 - front 3/46

The Toyota RAV4 is about due for a wholesale reboot this year, and our cameras have finally spied the new generation well into its development cycle. The RAV4 is one Toyota’s most important global models, securing significant sales success across the world’s biggest markets by focusing on reliability, efficiency and practicality – elements that will be core to this new car’s success. 

The first thing to note about this new sixth-generation RAV4 is that it has been spotted testing in the US, suggesting that the American market will likely play a big part in the new model’s development. We can see this in the prototype’s body, which looks taller and boxier than the current version. 

We can already see key styling elements through the camouflage, including a slim set of  C-shaped LED lights similar as those seen in other Toyota models, paired to a large lower grille and bluff bonnet. The body-side retains its faceted wheel arches with plastic surrounds, and a split C-pillar which will allow the new car to be specified with a contrasting roof colour. 

The rear end looks upright and boxy which should be good for visibility and interior space, with a wide and deep tailgate opening helping keep the load lip as low as possible. The new RAV4 isn’t likely to send the world into hyperdrive on design alone – it’s just too important a model in terms of sheer market share – but the elements that have kept it popular so over the decades will no doubt remain. 

We expect Toyota will double down on its hybrid engine technology across the RAV4 range in Europe, with both standard hybrid and plug-in hybrid models available. Customers love the existing model’s combination of excellent fuel economy and reliability of the well-proven powertrains, something that’s unlikely to be messed with here. Regardless of layout, all RAV4s are expected to feature a core four-cylinder petrol engine and CVT transmission.

All-wheel drive will also be on the cards, but will vary in style depending on the chosen powertrain. Standard hybrid (HEV) models will operate by a mechanical connection with a propshaft, while PHEV or plug-in hybrids will use a rear-mounted e-motor.

Inside, we expect the interior to get a complete overhaul, with larger digital interfaces paired with a good amount of physical controls. While the RAV4 is technically unrelated to the much larger Toyota Land Cruiser, we suspect the design and layout to be inspired by the flagship off-roader. 

Toyota RAV4 - rear 3/46

Toyota isn’t likely to offer a seven-seat version of the new RAV4 as it has other models that fill that niche depending on the market. In Europe these include the Land Cruiser, and for a short while also included the more road-biased Highlander. However, the American-biased model didn’t really resonate with consumers this side of the Atlantic. 

Toyota is typically tight-lipped about the launch of its new models, but we expect to see the car in full at some point in the coming months, potentially with the American-specification car leading the way. 

European versions are expected to be built in Japan and will likely incur a short wait, though hopefully they’ll be brought through in large enough quantities to not be sold through in a matter of weeks – as was the case with the current generation HEV model earlier this year.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

