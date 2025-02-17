New 2025 Toyota RAV4 spied gearing up for another wildly popular generation

The Toyota RAV4 is about due for a wholesale reboot this year, and our cameras have finally spied the new generation well into its development cycle. The RAV4 is one Toyota’s most important global models, securing significant sales success across the world’s biggest markets by focusing on reliability, efficiency and practicality – elements that will be core to this new car’s success.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The first thing to note about this new sixth-generation RAV4 is that it has been spotted testing in the US, suggesting that the American market will likely play a big part in the new model’s development. We can see this in the prototype’s body, which looks taller and boxier than the current version.

We can already see key styling elements through the camouflage, including a slim set of C-shaped LED lights similar as those seen in other Toyota models, paired to a large lower grille and bluff bonnet. The body-side retains its faceted wheel arches with plastic surrounds, and a split C-pillar which will allow the new car to be specified with a contrasting roof colour.

The rear end looks upright and boxy which should be good for visibility and interior space, with a wide and deep tailgate opening helping keep the load lip as low as possible. The new RAV4 isn’t likely to send the world into hyperdrive on design alone – it’s just too important a model in terms of sheer market share – but the elements that have kept it popular so over the decades will no doubt remain.