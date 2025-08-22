New Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition 2025 review: everything the standard car should have been
The GR Supra A90 Final Edition is everything the base car should have been all along – but a hefty price will limit its appeal
Verdict
The Toyota Supra A90 Final Edition is an indulgent and expensive last-ditch attempt to turn Toyota’s interesting, if somewhat flawed, GR Supra into a hardcore sports car. But if we put cynicism aside, its upgrades give it a unique and thrilling edge the standard car has always lacked. And as can happen with end-of-the-line Japanese sports cars, the A90 Final Edition could easily turn into one of those future icons that one day might make its eye-popping price tag seem less ill-conceived. If only it was coming to the UK.
Toyota is marking the end of the current A90-generation GR Supra by upping the ante with a limited-run special. Called the new A90 Final Edition, this isn’t just a stickers-and-stripes run-out, but a completely re-engineered version that has hardcore track cars like the Alpine A110R and Porsche Cayman GT4 RS in its sights. But you’ll have to pay for the privilege, as it costs the equivalent of an eyewatering £123,669 – and none of the 300 that will be produced is coming to the UK.
Under the bonnet is a reworked version of the turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine from technical partner BMW. It delivers 434bhp and 571Nm of torque, which represent huge gains of 99bhp and 71Nm over the standard six-cylinder GR Supra. To achieve this, Toyota has redesigned the intake system and engine control unit, plus overhailed the exhaust system in partnership with Akrapovic. The result is 0-62mph time of 4.3 seconds and a limited top speed of 170mph.
In an unusual twist, the A90 Final Edition features a six-speed manual transmission in place of the expected eight-speed automatic. This manual transmission was fitted to a limited number of standard GR Supra models, and its inclusion here is testament to this special edition model’s focus on driver engagement, rather than all-out performance.
Other upgrades include a switch to KW dampers that are manually adjustable in stiffness and camber angle on both axles. The body is also significantly stiffer thanks to all sorts of underbody struts and reinforcements, and the new aero kit includes real downforce-generating elements. These include a new high-mounted rear wing and splitter that give the Final Edition more visual attitude. All these upgraded elements have been engineered with learnings from the Supra’s GT4 competition racer.
We didn’t get a huge amount of time with the car on the road, instead completing a number of laps on track, where we found the revised steering to be precise, but a little body roll remaining in hard corners. The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 semi-slick tyres provide plenty of grip, but they can’t hide the almost 1.6-tonne kerbweight; you still need to manage the car’s mass more than you do in lighter rivals.
The red-lined carbon bucket seats keep you secure, and the clever knee pads mounted on the centre console and doors help prevent bruises after an intense track session. The interior is otherwise as you’ll find in the standard Supra.
This is an intimate little cabin, with a narrow windscreen and high-set dash that can be slightly intimidating at first. In front of the driver is a small pair of screens, with the main infotainment display clearly borrowed from BMW. However, the new seats and copious amounts of red Alcantara do just about enough to make it feel special.
The manual box is slick, helped by the automatic blipping on the downshift. And the massive Brembo brake system – with 395-millimeter discs at the front and 345-millimeter diameter ones at the rear – is certainly well-prepared for long-lasting performance.
All-in, thanks to the extra power and focus, this Supra delivers a more extreme take on the standard car’s basic handling character, without fundamentally changing it. Some will love it, but others might be expecting more considering the high price.
|Model:
|Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition
|Price:
|£123,669
|Powertrain:
|3.0-litre, 6cyl petrol turbo
|Power/torque:
|434bhp/471Nm
|Transmission:
|Six-speed manual, rear-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|4.3 seconds
|Top speed:
|170mph
|Economy/CO2:
|31.3mpg/204g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,380/1,865/1,295mm
|On sale:
|Not for sale in UK
