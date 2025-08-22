Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition 2025 review: everything the standard car should have been

The GR Supra A90 Final Edition is everything the base car should have been all along – but a hefty price will limit its appeal

By:Martin Westerhoff
22 Aug 2025
New Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition - front cornering 10
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Find your Toyota Supra
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Compare leasing deals**
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

 The Toyota Supra A90 Final Edition is an indulgent and expensive last-ditch attempt to turn Toyota’s interesting, if somewhat flawed, GR Supra into a hardcore sports car. But if we put cynicism aside, its upgrades give it a unique and thrilling edge the standard car has always lacked. And as can happen with end-of-the-line Japanese sports cars, the A90 Final Edition could easily turn into one of those future icons that one day might make its eye-popping price tag seem less ill-conceived. If only it was coming to the UK.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Toyota is marking the end of the current A90-generation GR Supra by upping the ante with a limited-run special. Called the new A90 Final Edition, this isn’t just a stickers-and-stripes run-out, but a completely re-engineered version that has hardcore track cars like the Alpine A110R and Porsche Cayman GT4 RS in its sights. But you’ll have to pay for the privilege, as it costs the equivalent of an eyewatering £123,669 – and none of the 300 that will be produced is coming to the UK. 

Under the bonnet is a reworked version of the turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine from technical partner BMW. It delivers 434bhp and 571Nm of torque, which represent huge gains of 99bhp and 71Nm over the standard six-cylinder GR Supra. To achieve this, Toyota has redesigned the intake system and engine control unit, plus overhailed the exhaust system in partnership with Akrapovic. The result is 0-62mph time of 4.3 seconds and a limited top speed of 170mph.  

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Crossland X

2020 Vauxhall

Crossland X

46,440 milesManualPetrol1.2L

Cash £9,178
View Crossland X
Juke

2023 Nissan

Juke

12,977 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £12,341
View Juke
Fiesta

2022 Ford

Fiesta

22,404 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £13,079
View Fiesta
ZS

2023 MG

ZS

11,865 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £14,000
View ZS

In an unusual twist, the A90 Final Edition features a six-speed manual transmission in place of the expected eight-speed automatic. This manual transmission was fitted to a limited number of standard GR Supra models, and its inclusion here is testament to this special edition model’s focus on driver engagement, rather than all-out performance. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Other upgrades include a switch to KW dampers that are manually adjustable in stiffness and camber angle on both axles. The body is also significantly stiffer thanks to all sorts of underbody struts and reinforcements, and the new aero kit includes real downforce-generating elements. These include a new high-mounted rear wing and splitter that give the Final Edition more visual attitude. All these upgraded elements have been engineered with learnings from the Supra’s GT4 competition racer. 

Fancy a Toyota Supra of your own? We have plenty used Toyota Supra models, as well as other performance cars at great value through our very own Buy a Car service...

New Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition - rear tracking

We didn’t get a huge amount of time with the car on the road, instead completing a number of laps on track, where we found the revised steering to be precise, but a little body roll remaining in hard corners. The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 semi-slick tyres provide plenty of grip, but they can’t hide the almost 1.6-tonne kerbweight; you still need to manage the car’s mass more than you do in lighter rivals.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The red-lined carbon bucket seats keep you secure, and the clever knee pads mounted on the centre console and doors help prevent bruises after an intense track session. The interior is otherwise as you’ll find in the standard Supra. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This is an intimate little cabin, with a narrow windscreen and high-set dash that can be slightly intimidating at first. In front of the driver is a small pair of screens, with the main infotainment display clearly borrowed from BMW. However, the new seats and copious amounts of red Alcantara do just about enough to make it feel special. 

The manual box is slick, helped by the automatic blipping on the downshift. And the massive Brembo brake system – with 395-millimeter discs at the front and 345-millimeter diameter ones at the rear – is certainly well-prepared for long-lasting performance. 

All-in, thanks to the extra power and focus, this Supra delivers a more extreme take on the standard car’s basic handling character, without fundamentally changing it. Some will love it, but others might be expecting more considering the high price. 

Model:Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition
Price:£123,669
Powertrain:3.0-litre, 6cyl petrol turbo
Power/torque:434bhp/471Nm
Transmission:Six-speed manual, rear-wheel drive
0-62mph:4.3 seconds
Top speed:170mph
Economy/CO2:31.3mpg/204g/km
Size (L/W/H):4,380/1,865/1,295mm
On sale:Not for sale in UK

Tell us what you love (and hate) about your car. Take the Driver Power survey now and you could win a £1,000 John Lewis voucher

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Toyota Supra vs Jaguar F-Type: used sports coupes battle it out
Toyota Supra vs Audi TT RS vs Porsche 718 Cayman S
In-depth reviews
Toyota Supra review
Road tests
New Toyota Supra manual 2022 review
New Toyota Supra 2.0 2021 review
New Toyota Supra 2019 review
Used car tests
Used Toyota Supra (Mk5, 2019-2025) buyer’s guide: rare sports car is a thrilling purchase

New & used car deals

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

RRP £14,575Avg. savings £1,864 off RRP*Used from £7,850
New Volkswagen PoloUsed Volkswagen Polo
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

RRP £28,065Avg. savings £3,053 off RRP*Used from £15,900
New Kia SportageUsed Kia Sportage
Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

RRP £19,690Avg. savings £4,794 off RRP*Used from £15,850
New Vauxhall CorsaUsed Vauxhall Corsa
Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

RRP £14,995Avg. savings £3,297 off RRP*
New Dacia Spring
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

We're past the peak! New cars are growing far too complex, frustrating and expensive
Frustrating modern cars - Opinion, Dean Gibson

We're past the peak! New cars are growing far too complex, frustrating and expensive

Senior test editor Dean Gibson thinks that modern cars are becoming too complex and frustrating, signalling the end of ‘peak car’
Opinion
20 Aug 2025
Tesla Model 3 indicator stalk reintroduced in China. Is it on the way to the UK?
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering

Tesla Model 3 indicator stalk reintroduced in China. Is it on the way to the UK?

Currently only customers in China have the new Model 3 with an old fashioned indicator stalk
News
20 Aug 2025
New Suzuki Swift Allgrip 2025 review: why bother with an SUV?
New Suzuki Swift Allgrip - front tracking

New Suzuki Swift Allgrip 2025 review: why bother with an SUV?

The Swift Allgrip’s all-wheel-drive system makes this a niche option in the supermini class, but one that some customers will definitely appreciate
Road tests
19 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content