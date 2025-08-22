New Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition 2025 review: everything the standard car should have been

Verdict

The Toyota Supra A90 Final Edition is an indulgent and expensive last-ditch attempt to turn Toyota’s interesting, if somewhat flawed, GR Supra into a hardcore sports car. But if we put cynicism aside, its upgrades give it a unique and thrilling edge the standard car has always lacked. And as can happen with end-of-the-line Japanese sports cars, the A90 Final Edition could easily turn into one of those future icons that one day might make its eye-popping price tag seem less ill-conceived. If only it was coming to the UK.

Toyota is marking the end of the current A90-generation GR Supra by upping the ante with a limited-run special. Called the new A90 Final Edition, this isn’t just a stickers-and-stripes run-out, but a completely re-engineered version that has hardcore track cars like the Alpine A110R and Porsche Cayman GT4 RS in its sights. But you’ll have to pay for the privilege, as it costs the equivalent of an eyewatering £123,669 – and none of the 300 that will be produced is coming to the UK.

Under the bonnet is a reworked version of the turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine from technical partner BMW. It delivers 434bhp and 571Nm of torque, which represent huge gains of 99bhp and 71Nm over the standard six-cylinder GR Supra. To achieve this, Toyota has redesigned the intake system and engine control unit, plus overhailed the exhaust system in partnership with Akrapovic. The result is 0-62mph time of 4.3 seconds and a limited top speed of 170mph.