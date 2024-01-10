Big-selling Vauxhall Corsa gets mild-hybrid tech for 2024

Riding high on the Vauxhall Corsa’s success as the third best-selling car of 2023, the British brand is hoping to broaden the appeal of its recently facelifted supermini with the introduction of a new mild-hybrid powertrain. Prices start from £22,890.

The new Corsa Hybrid sits between the standard pure-petrol Corsa and zero-emission Corsa Electric in the model line-up. Under the new car’s bonnet is a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that the company says has been specially developed for hybrid applications. It’s available in two states of tune, producing either 99bhp and 205Nm, or 134bhp and 230Nm of torque.

The engine comes paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, with an integrated electric motor that provides an extra 28bhp and 55Nm of torque. You don’t have to worry about charging the 48-volt battery in the Corsa Hybrid, as it’s topped up when the car slows down – with energy recuperated via the regenerative braking system.

One advantage of this setup is the Corsa Hybrid can be driven for short distances on electric power alone, like when manoeuvring in a car park or creeping along in city traffic. The e-motor also assists the petrol engine when accelerating.

Vauxhall says the entry-level 99bhp Corsa Hybrid returns 62.8mpg and emits 102g/km of CO2 – a marked improvement over the 52.3mpg and 122g/km stats for a like-for-like pure-petrol Corsa fitted with an automatic gearbox. The more potent of the two Hybrids will do between 60.1-61.4mpg and emit 104-106g/km depending on specification.