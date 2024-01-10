Big-selling Vauxhall Corsa gets mild-hybrid tech for 2024
Efficient 48V mild-hybrid setup now available in facelifted supermini, offering improved fuel economy and CO2 emissions
Riding high on the Vauxhall Corsa’s success as the third best-selling car of 2023, the British brand is hoping to broaden the appeal of its recently facelifted supermini with the introduction of a new mild-hybrid powertrain. Prices start from £22,890.
The new Corsa Hybrid sits between the standard pure-petrol Corsa and zero-emission Corsa Electric in the model line-up. Under the new car’s bonnet is a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that the company says has been specially developed for hybrid applications. It’s available in two states of tune, producing either 99bhp and 205Nm, or 134bhp and 230Nm of torque.
The engine comes paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, with an integrated electric motor that provides an extra 28bhp and 55Nm of torque. You don’t have to worry about charging the 48-volt battery in the Corsa Hybrid, as it’s topped up when the car slows down – with energy recuperated via the regenerative braking system.
One advantage of this setup is the Corsa Hybrid can be driven for short distances on electric power alone, like when manoeuvring in a car park or creeping along in city traffic. The e-motor also assists the petrol engine when accelerating.
Vauxhall says the entry-level 99bhp Corsa Hybrid returns 62.8mpg and emits 102g/km of CO2 – a marked improvement over the 52.3mpg and 122g/km stats for a like-for-like pure-petrol Corsa fitted with an automatic gearbox. The more potent of the two Hybrids will do between 60.1-61.4mpg and emit 104-106g/km depending on specification.
Only the 99bhp mild-hybrid setup is offered in the base Design trim, which comes equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, a new 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights and daytime running lights, rear parking sensors and a smattering of driver assistance systems such as driver drowsiness alert and lane keep assist.
Both the 99bhp version and punchier 134bhp model can be had in GS specification. This adds a slightly sportier look courtesy of a black contrasting roof and A-pillars, larger 17-inch diamond cut wheels, and a black Vauxhall badge on the ‘Vizor’ front grille. GS cars also feature front and rear parking sensors and a rear view camera. Prices start from £25,270 (99bhp) and £26,240 (134bhp) respectively.
Finally, there’s the range-topping Ultimate trim, which only comes in 134bhp guise. You get Vauxhall’s IntelliLux adaptive LED Matrix headlights, a heated steering wheel and heated front seats, plus keyless entry, enhanced automatic emergency braking and traffic sign recognition. This model costs £29,020.
The new Vauxhall Corsa MHEV is available to order now, with prices starting from £22,890. That’s £3,600 more than a standard Corsa, or £985 if you compare it to a like-for-like automatic model. Deliveries should start in March.
