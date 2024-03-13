Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Electric for £189 is an absolute steal

The latest Grandland is a huge improvement on its predecessor – and comes with electric power, too. It’s our Deal of the Day for 18 April

By:Steve Walker
18 Apr 2025
Vauxhall Grandland Electric - front
  • Stylish design and well-equipped
  • 323-mile range
  • Only £188.83 a month

Vauxhall has practically reinvented itself over the past few years. Models like the Astra and Mokka show that the British brand has rediscovered its mojo, and the latest model to benefit from this rejuvenation is the Grandland. 

The original Granland was a perfectly adequate family SUV, but this new one boasts more style, tech and practicality – there's a pure-electric one for a bargain price, too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the electric SUV for a staggering £188.83 a month right now. Even the initial payment is a measly £2,615.95, with the agreement coming to an end after 24 months. 

Mileage is limited to 5,000 miles a year, but should you need more you can raise this to 8,000 a year. However, this alteration will cost you an extra £37 a month – that's a little steep in our book, so this deal is better suited to drivers who cover lower mileages. 

An allowance of 5,000 miles will be plenty for many, though, and the same goes for the Grandland's electric driving range. The latest model is based on the Peugeot E-3008, so it gets a large 73kWh battery, meaning a claimed 323-mile range.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal is for the sportier-looking GS model which means plenty of black trim, pixel LED headlights, and an 'illuminated vizor' – a light bar across the car's nose with an illuminated Vauxhall badge, in other words. If that's not enough of a light show for you, there's also illuminated Vauxhall lettering and another light bar at the rear, too.

Inside, GS trim gives you a 16-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus integrated sat-nav, and a wireless phone charger.

The new Grandland has a far plusher interior than the model it replaces, with quality plastics and tactile fabrics. It's roomy, too, with the back seats offering loads of head- and knee-room, while the 550-litre boot is very big for a family SUV.

Vauxhall Grandland Electric - dash

On the road and the Grandland is a serene way to travel. It gets up to speed in an unflustered way, and the supple suspension irons out bumps very well.      

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Grandland Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Grandland Electric hub page

Check out the Vauxhall Grandland Electric deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Take the leap with the £259-per-month Leapmotor C10 electric SUV
Leapmotor C10 - front

Car Deal of the Day: Take the leap with the £259-per-month Leapmotor C10 electric SUV

Leapmotor is a new name and its SUV has plenty going for it. It’s our Deal of the Day for 17 April
News
17 Apr 2025
Best new car deals 2025: all the top offers on today’s car market
Best new car deals - February 2025 header image

Best new car deals 2025: all the top offers on today’s car market

Fancy a brand new car and want to pay for it monthly, but don’t know where to start? We’ve scoured the market for the very best offers available right…
Best cars & vans
17 Apr 2025
Best car leasing deals 2025: today's top lease offers on great new cars
Best car leasing deals - header image

Best car leasing deals 2025: today's top lease offers on great new cars

Car leasing can get you behind the wheel of a new car for less. Our experts have picked the best around this week.
Best cars & vans
17 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: MG HS for £225 a month is stonking value for money
New MG HS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG HS for £225 a month is stonking value for money

Mid-size family SUVs are two-a-penny, which makes the MG’s value stand out. It’s our Deal of the Day for 16 April
News
16 Apr 2025

Most Popular

New Citroen Holidays 2025 review: a cheaper and cheerful VW California campervan rival
Citroen Holidays - front

New Citroen Holidays 2025 review: a cheaper and cheerful VW California campervan rival

The new Citroen Holidays is the perfect option for those that want to camp on a budget
Road tests
15 Apr 2025
Carbon fibre could be banned as EU classifies it as a hazardous substance
Czinger teases 21C&#039;s carbon fibre bodywork

Carbon fibre could be banned as EU classifies it as a hazardous substance

Particulates emitted by the disposal of carbon fibre can be harmful to both machinery and human health
News
14 Apr 2025
How green are electric cars? The truth about EV environmental impact and carbon footprints
Polestar 3 - front full width

How green are electric cars? The truth about EV environmental impact and carbon footprints

New figures from Polestar cast light on the big questions around EV sustainability and environmental impact compared to petrol cars
News
15 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content