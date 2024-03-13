Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Electric for £189 is an absolute steal
The latest Grandland is a huge improvement on its predecessor – and comes with electric power, too. It’s our Deal of the Day for 18 April
- Stylish design and well-equipped
- 323-mile range
- Only £188.83 a month
Vauxhall has practically reinvented itself over the past few years. Models like the Astra and Mokka show that the British brand has rediscovered its mojo, and the latest model to benefit from this rejuvenation is the Grandland.
The original Granland was a perfectly adequate family SUV, but this new one boasts more style, tech and practicality – there's a pure-electric one for a bargain price, too.
Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the electric SUV for a staggering £188.83 a month right now. Even the initial payment is a measly £2,615.95, with the agreement coming to an end after 24 months.
Mileage is limited to 5,000 miles a year, but should you need more you can raise this to 8,000 a year. However, this alteration will cost you an extra £37 a month – that's a little steep in our book, so this deal is better suited to drivers who cover lower mileages.
An allowance of 5,000 miles will be plenty for many, though, and the same goes for the Grandland's electric driving range. The latest model is based on the Peugeot E-3008, so it gets a large 73kWh battery, meaning a claimed 323-mile range.
This deal is for the sportier-looking GS model which means plenty of black trim, pixel LED headlights, and an 'illuminated vizor' – a light bar across the car's nose with an illuminated Vauxhall badge, in other words. If that's not enough of a light show for you, there's also illuminated Vauxhall lettering and another light bar at the rear, too.
Inside, GS trim gives you a 16-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus integrated sat-nav, and a wireless phone charger.
The new Grandland has a far plusher interior than the model it replaces, with quality plastics and tactile fabrics. It's roomy, too, with the back seats offering loads of head- and knee-room, while the 550-litre boot is very big for a family SUV.
On the road and the Grandland is a serene way to travel. It gets up to speed in an unflustered way, and the supple suspension irons out bumps very well.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Grandland Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Grandland Electric hub page
Check out the Vauxhall Grandland Electric deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
Find a car with the experts