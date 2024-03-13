Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Electric for £189 is an absolute steal

Stylish design and well-equipped

323-mile range

Only £188.83 a month

Vauxhall has practically reinvented itself over the past few years. Models like the Astra and Mokka show that the British brand has rediscovered its mojo, and the latest model to benefit from this rejuvenation is the Grandland.

The original Granland was a perfectly adequate family SUV, but this new one boasts more style, tech and practicality – there's a pure-electric one for a bargain price, too.

Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the electric SUV for a staggering £188.83 a month right now. Even the initial payment is a measly £2,615.95, with the agreement coming to an end after 24 months.

Mileage is limited to 5,000 miles a year, but should you need more you can raise this to 8,000 a year. However, this alteration will cost you an extra £37 a month – that's a little steep in our book, so this deal is better suited to drivers who cover lower mileages.

An allowance of 5,000 miles will be plenty for many, though, and the same goes for the Grandland's electric driving range. The latest model is based on the Peugeot E-3008, so it gets a large 73kWh battery, meaning a claimed 323-mile range.