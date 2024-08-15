New Volkswagen Tayron seven-seat SUV leaked online: Skoda Kodiaq’s sister car coming soon

This is the new Volkswagen Tayron: a large SUV that will be available with seven seats, meaning it’s the replacement for the VW Tiguan Allspace, and an alternative to cars like the Nissan X-Trail, Kia Sorento and award-winning Skoda Kodiaq.

We suspect the Tayron will be officially revealed very soon because images of the car completely undisguised were shared by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The Tayron name will be unfamiliar to European motorists as it’s only been used by Volkswagen in the Chinese market until now. However the design makes this instantly recognisable as the third-generation Tiguan’s big brother.

Both cars use the same modern and understated styling, right down to the very wide front grille and rear light bar treatment. Based on the patent images, the Tayron is also going to be offered in sportier-looking R-Line specification that adds a more aggressive front bumper and larger side air intakes with a gloss black finish.

Of course, in order to accommodate a seven-seat layout, the Tayron will be longer than the Tiguan, and have a longer wheelbase too. We expect the Tayron to measure more than 4.7 metres from nose to tail, with a wheelbase of nearly 2.8 metres, compared to the Mk3 Tiguan that’s 4,539mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,676mm.