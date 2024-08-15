Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Volkswagen Tayron seven-seat SUV leaked online: Skoda Kodiaq’s sister car coming soon

Incoming Kia Sorento rival will serve as the replacement for the VW Tiguan Allspace

by: Ellis Hyde
15 Aug 2024
New Volkswagen Tayron - front 3

This is the new Volkswagen Tayron: a large SUV that will be available with seven seats, meaning it’s the replacement for the VW Tiguan Allspace, and an alternative to cars like the Nissan X-Trail, Kia Sorento and award-winning Skoda Kodiaq.

We suspect the Tayron will be officially revealed very soon because images of the car completely undisguised were shared by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The Tayron name will be unfamiliar to European motorists as it’s only been used by Volkswagen in the Chinese market until now. However the design makes this instantly recognisable as the third-generation Tiguan’s big brother.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Both cars use the same modern and understated styling, right down to the very wide front grille and rear light bar treatment. Based on the patent images, the Tayron is also going to be offered in sportier-looking R-Line specification that adds a more aggressive front bumper and larger side air intakes with a gloss black finish. 

Of course, in order to accommodate a seven-seat layout, the Tayron will be longer than the Tiguan, and have a longer wheelbase too. We expect the Tayron to measure more than 4.7 metres from nose to tail, with a wheelbase of nearly 2.8 metres, compared to the Mk3 Tiguan that’s 4,539mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,676mm.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Our spy shots of the Tayron undergoing testing also suggest the rear doors have been lengthened to help with accessing the second and third rows of seats.

We’ve not had a look inside the Tayron yet, but we expect the interior will be identical to the Tiguan’s, which gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and 12.9-inch central touchscreen as standard, but an even larger 15-inch screen should be available as an optional extra. There should be some physical buttons dotted around the cabin, as well as the brand’s usual touch-sensitive climate controls that are now backlit, unlike earlier cars.

New Volkswagen Tayron - rear 3

The Tayron will be based on the same MQB Evo platform as the Tiguan, and the Skoda Kodiaq. That means future buyers should get a choice of diesel, mild-hybrid petrol and pure-petrol engines, plus a plug-in hybrid powertrain that, in the Skoda, offers a pure-electric range of up to 75 miles.

That EV range and subsequently low CO2 emissions offered by the plug-in Kodiaq iV allows it to fall into the very low 5 per cent Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax bracket for fleet drivers, and the same should be true for the Tayron PHEV. For context, electric cars attract a 2 per cent BiK rating.

We expect prices for the Volkswagen Tayron will start from between £38,000 and £40,000, as the base price for the Tiguan is currently £34,075 while the Kodiaq starts from £36,645.

Looking for a family load-lugger? Click here to discover the best SUVs currently on the market...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Groundbreaking new Volkswagen ID.2 supermini spied testing for the first time
Volkswagen ID.2 test car - front cornering
News

Groundbreaking new Volkswagen ID.2 supermini spied testing for the first time

Groundbreaking new Volkswagen ID.2 spied testing for the first time
13 Aug 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of BMW, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
23 Jul 2024
Volkswagen in major deal to produce solid state batteries for one million EVs
Volkswagen badge
News

Volkswagen in major deal to produce solid state batteries for one million EVs

VW battery subsidiary PowerCo has licenced solid state battery technology from QuantumScape with big plans to power production cars
15 Jul 2024
New high-performance 4x4 ID Buzz Cargo to be the fastest van on sale
Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo - front cornering
News

New high-performance 4x4 ID Buzz Cargo to be the fastest van on sale

Volkswagen will add the 4x4 powertrain from the ID.Buzz GTX to the ID.Buzz Cargo van range, but it’s more for towing capacity and extra performance.
15 Jul 2024

Most Popular

Groundbreaking new Volkswagen ID.2 supermini spied testing for the first time
Volkswagen ID.2 test car - front cornering
News

Groundbreaking new Volkswagen ID.2 supermini spied testing for the first time

Groundbreaking new Volkswagen ID.2 spied testing for the first time
13 Aug 2024
New Volkswagen California 2024 review: still the camper van king
Volkswagen California - front
Road tests

New Volkswagen California 2024 review: still the camper van king

The new Volkswagen California camper hasn't necessarily changed for the better, but it's still a tough act to beat
13 Aug 2024
New Fiat 600 Hybrid now on sale, and it’s £9,000 cheaper than the electric 600e
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front tracking
News

New Fiat 600 Hybrid now on sale, and it’s £9,000 cheaper than the electric 600e

Powertrain diversification is the name of the game for Fiat’s compact family SUV
13 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content