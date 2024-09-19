Future VW safety tech uncovered: from ‘soft bonnets’ to cars that pull over if you fall asleep

Volkswagen has given Auto Express an exclusive sneak peek at its current and upcoming driver assistance functions which aim to not only boost safety for occupants in a vehicle, but also vulnerable road users as well.

Proactive Pedestrian Protection (coming soon)

For a while now, so-called ‘active bonnets’ have been a key element of pedestrian safety, popping up to increase the distance between relatively soft human bodies and the comparatively rock-solid metal engine block, thus decreasing the chance and severity of injury.

Volkswagen’s new solution, titled Proactive Pedestrian Protection will, like most active bonnets, work in tandem with the autonomous emergency braking system (AEB). Yet, while most systems utilise accelerometers to detect movement and pyrotechnics to deploy the bonnet, VW’s alternative instead incorporates the sensors from the AEB set-up to detect the size of an obstruction and – if it identifies something it believes could be a vulnerable road user – the bonnet will pop up utilising a spring-loaded mechanism.

This might not seem all too different at face value, but it does mean that if the active bonnet system is activated, it won’t require a technician and new actuators – something that can cost from a few hundred pounds to well over a thousand. VW says if a collision does occur, then the lack of pyrotechnics should make the set-up easy to repair, too.

Proactive Occupant Protection

Picture this: you’re sitting in a car, knowing full well that you’re about to be crashed into. Thankfully, on this occasion, the incoming vehicle is nothing more than the world’s most expensive soft play set, and you’ve got VW’s Proactive Occupant Protection (POP) system to keep you firmly in place.