Electric Car Grant alert! Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 finally receive discounts

Exactly two months after the Volkswagen ID.3 qualified for the government’s Electric Car Grant, its bigger siblings, the ID.4 and ID.5 SUVs, have been added to the scheme.

Like the ID.3, both the Volkswagen ID.4 and the more rakish Volkswagen ID.5 only receive the base £1,500 grant from the government. The Ford Puma and E-Tourneo Courier remain the only cars that get the higher £3,750 amount. Nevertheless, this is still enough to bring the VWs’ base price down to £35,495.

However, while at first glance the pair of electric SUVs might seem like they’re priced identically, there are some differences in terms of spec to consider. For starters, the ID.4 is available in the base Pure form with the smaller 52kWh powertrain in both Essential and Match trims, but the ID.5 with the smaller battery is only offered in Match spec. Despite there being two different specs of ID.4, and the ID.5 previously costing more than its boxier sibling, all of these models were recently shifted down to the same £36,995 price, a not coincidental sliver below the sub-£37,000 qualifying threshold.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The smaller Pure battery offers a range of up to 227 miles depending on model.

The larger Pro battery is also available on the ID.4 in Essential trim for that same £36,995 price before the £1,500 grant, a move that should mean the ID.5 Essential with the same 77kWh battery also gets the government contribution, despite it costing £41,090.

Pricier ID.4 and ID.5 models - Match Pro, Black Edition and GTX Edition - don’t qualify as they’re above the £42,000 maximum price ceiling.

Confused? We don’t blame you.

What we will say, though, is that while the both cars did preemptively receive price cuts in order to qualify for the ECG, they were not quite as hefty as the one received by the MINI Countryman, which managed to stealthily sneak its way onto the list of qualifiers a couple of weeks ago.

Starting from just £31,505 inclusive of the grant, the base MINI Countryman E has seen its price drop by more than £10,000 since it first launched, with all models in the range qualifying for the £1,50 amount. As for the rest of the MINI line-up, the electric Cooper and Aceman are yet to be added to the Government’s scheme, but the brand is offering its own £1,500 discounts to keep its models competitive versus those that have qualified.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…