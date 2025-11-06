New Volkswagen ID.5 Black Edition 2025 review: mean and menacing, but not worth the cash

Verdict

Not everyone will appreciate the Volkswagen ID.5’s gloss-black makeover, but upgrading from Match trim to the Black Edition offers better value than simply speccing up the former to the same level. However, this doesn’t help the inherent shortcomings of VW’s electric coupé-SUV. We’d still save some cash and choose the ID.4 that can also be had in Black Edition trim and get a car that’s just as capable and a bit more practical.

Style is a personal thing, but if there’s enough demand for a certain look, then it’s something that brands of all descriptions can tap into. It’s something that car makers have been doing for years, and one frequent introduction that has been adopted by the likes of Audi, Volvo and Porsche, even Bentley, is the Black Edition.

Another frequent proponent of obsidian upgrades is Volkswagen, and it’s just introduced Black Edition variants of the electric ID.4 and ID.5 SUVs, which join the already released Golf, Polo, T-Cross, Taigo, Tiguan and Passat Black Editions.

The formula is simple: take a top-spec model (ignoring the GTX versions of the IDs) and add gloss-black detailing and a bit of extra kit on board. In the case of the two electric SUVs, it’s the Pro Match version that has been upgraded, with the Black Edition adding new 19-inch alloys in gloss black and with those neat VW centre caps that remain upright every time you’re stopped, plus a contrast black roof with panoramic glass. Inside, the front seats are upgraded to sportier items featuring integrated head restraints and VW’s ‘ArtVelours’ microfibre upholstery. There’s also electric adjustment and a massage function.