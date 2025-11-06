Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Road tests

New Volkswagen ID.5 Black Edition 2025 review: mean and menacing, but not worth the cash

The Volkswagen ID.5 gets a Black Edition makeover, but there are better options to be found elsewhere in VW's line-up

By:Dean Gibson
6 Nov 2025
Volkswagen ID.5 Pro Black Edition - front20
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

How we review cars
Verdict

Not everyone will appreciate the Volkswagen ID.5’s gloss-black makeover, but upgrading from Match trim to the Black Edition offers better value than simply speccing up the former to the same level. However, this doesn’t help the inherent shortcomings of VW’s electric coupé-SUV. We’d still save some cash and choose the ID.4 that can also be had in Black Edition trim and get a car that’s just as capable and a bit more practical.

Style is a personal thing, but if there’s enough demand for a certain look, then it’s something that brands of all descriptions can tap into. It’s something that car makers have been doing for years, and one frequent introduction that has been adopted by the likes of Audi, Volvo and Porsche, even Bentley, is the Black Edition.

Another frequent proponent of obsidian upgrades is Volkswagen, and it’s just introduced Black Edition variants of the electric ID.4 and ID.5 SUVs, which join the already released Golf, Polo, T-Cross, Taigo, Tiguan and Passat Black Editions.

The formula is simple: take a top-spec model (ignoring the GTX versions of the IDs) and add gloss-black detailing and a bit of extra kit on board. In the case of the two electric SUVs, it’s the Pro Match version that has been upgraded, with the Black Edition adding new 19-inch alloys in gloss black and with those neat VW centre caps that remain upright every time you’re stopped, plus a contrast black roof with panoramic glass. Inside, the front seats are upgraded to sportier items featuring integrated head restraints and VW’s ‘ArtVelours’ microfibre upholstery. There’s also electric adjustment and a massage function.  

Ironically, while Grenadilla Black is a colour option, you can also get the Black Edition in Kings Red, Glacier White, Blue Dusk or the Moonstone Grey of the ID.5 in our pictures, while the wheels can be upgraded to 20 inches for an extra £500, too.

Dean Gibson driving the Volkswagen ID.5 Pro Black Edition20

The updates are relatively subtle, but the £2,000 premium that the Black Edition commands over the Pro Match model is less than you would pay to add panoramic glass (£1,000) and the £1,400 Interior Style Plus pack for massage seats. So the Black Edition does offer some decent value for money to go with its different style.

The spec upgrade changes the looks, but it doesn’t do anything to harm the driving experience of the ID.5 we’re trying here. Volkswagen’s dedicated MEB electric vehicle platform has proven its versatility, and here there’s plenty of comfort on offer. The 19-inch alloys are fitted with tyres featuring tall sidewalls and actually look a little lost in the ID.5’s wheelarches – that seems odd to say for a large rim size that was considered big not even a decade ago – but the trade-off here is a plush ride on all road surfaces.

There’s not much to complain about when it comes to performance, either. With 282bhp and 545Nm of torque on tap, the rear-mounted motor sends instant power to the back axle. There’s a subtle rear-wheel drive bias when accelerating hard, although the car’s electronics soon intervene if it senses that the tyres are being overwhelmed.

The Black Edition is based on the Pro powertrain, so there’s a 77kWh battery on board that offers an official range of up to 341 miles. Intriguingly, this is slightly less range than the Match model. The latter can officially travel an extra three miles on a full charge; blame the extra weight of the panoramic glass roof for that anomaly. During our time with the ID.5 we saw a return of 3.7 miles per kWh on roads ranging from urban to motorway, which is pretty efficient in the compact electric SUV class. Charging speeds of up to 135kW DC aren’t at the cutting edge of the electric movement these days, but you can still get the car from 10-80 per cent capacity in 28 minutes from a powerful enough source. 

While the efficiency figures are fairly impressive, there are compromises to be made if you’re choosing an ID.5. The sportier roof line is designed to cut through the air more cleanly than the ID.4, and while this doesn’t really impact rear headroom, rear visibility is compromised due to a lack of rear wiper and a trim piece that bisects the rear window. At least the boot isn’t affected, with a claimed 549 litres of space on offer, compared with an official figure of 543 litres for the ID.4.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Model:Volkswagen ID.5 Pro Black Edition
Price:£47,900
Powertrain:77kWh battery, 1x electric motor
Power/torque:282bhp/545Nm
Transmission:Single-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive
0-62mph:6.7 seconds
Top speed:112mph
Range:341 miles
Max charging:135kW (10-80% in 28 mins)
Size (L/W/H):4,599/1,852/1,618mm
On sale:Now
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

