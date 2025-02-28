Volkswagen Taigo facelift could bring some Brazilian magic to the UK

Coupé-SUVs are all the rage right now and to ensure it remains competitive in this important segment, Volkswagen is giving its Taigo a mild update. Even though this marks the first time we’ve seen the new Taigo testing, we don’t expect to have to wait long for the model’s launch before the end of the year.

VW now offers a huge range of 10 SUVs, and the Taigo sits towards the lower end, based on the T-Cross – which shares its MQB-A0 underpinnings with the Polo supermini which was the UK’s 10th best-selling car last year. Taigo sales amounted to 8,714 in 2024 in the UK – over 20,000 fewer than its supermini sibling, but almost exactly 1,000 more than the more practical T-Cross.

In the Brazilian market, VW sells the Taigo as the Nivus and last year it received a design refresh, which could hint at some changes in store for the new Taigo. While the camouflage on this test car hides the front end, we expect slimmer headlights and a new upper grille in line with the South American model. A larger lower grille will add some aggression.

This should all help bring the Taigo up to date visually alongside VW’s newer SUV models such as the recently-launched Tiguan, all-new Tayron and indeed its T-Cross sibling, which received a mid-life refresh in 2024.