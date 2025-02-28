Volkswagen Taigo facelift could bring some Brazilian magic to the UK
The Polo-based coupé-SUV has been spotted out on test prior to a mid-life refresh, and it looks like it’s taken inspiration from the Brazilian-market Nivus
Coupé-SUVs are all the rage right now and to ensure it remains competitive in this important segment, Volkswagen is giving its Taigo a mild update. Even though this marks the first time we’ve seen the new Taigo testing, we don’t expect to have to wait long for the model’s launch before the end of the year.
VW now offers a huge range of 10 SUVs, and the Taigo sits towards the lower end, based on the T-Cross – which shares its MQB-A0 underpinnings with the Polo supermini which was the UK’s 10th best-selling car last year. Taigo sales amounted to 8,714 in 2024 in the UK – over 20,000 fewer than its supermini sibling, but almost exactly 1,000 more than the more practical T-Cross.
In the Brazilian market, VW sells the Taigo as the Nivus and last year it received a design refresh, which could hint at some changes in store for the new Taigo. While the camouflage on this test car hides the front end, we expect slimmer headlights and a new upper grille in line with the South American model. A larger lower grille will add some aggression.
This should all help bring the Taigo up to date visually alongside VW’s newer SUV models such as the recently-launched Tiguan, all-new Tayron and indeed its T-Cross sibling, which received a mid-life refresh in 2024.
At the rear, we can just make out part of the light signature, which looks like it will differ from the ‘X’ design that features on the revamped T-Cross.
Will the VW Taigo's interior also be refreshed?
As was the case with the T-Cross, VW will probably add a redesigned dash panel made of higher-quality softer material, but keep cabin tweaks to a minimum.
The base-level ‘Life’ trims should still get an eight-inch touchscreen as standard, with a 9.2-inch screen available in higher models. We’ve seen how VW is backtracking on using touchsliders for climate controls on other models, but it’s not yet clear if that will be the case on the Taigo.
Lower-spec models currently get physical switches, with more expensive versions coming with the polarising touchsliders, but we’ll have to wait to see what’s in store on the coupé-SUV.
We expect the same range of powertrains to be offered as before with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol kicking things off with either 94bhp or 114bhp, and either a five-speed or six-speed manual, or a seven-speed automatic DSG for the more powerful engine.
A 1.5-litre TSI with 148bhp mated to a DSG will likely be reserved for the Style and R-Line trim levels and those above.
The Taigo is likely to remain the cheapest SUV in VW’s line-up when it’s updated, undercutting the T-Cross by around £300. Prices should start from around £24,500, ensuring it’s competitive with the Nissan Juke and Ford Puma.
