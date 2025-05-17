Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Taigo proves not all coupé-SUVs are expensive at £214 a month

Surprisingly spacious

Stylish design

£214 a month

Until relatively recently, if you wanted a coupé-SUV your only option was to spend big on the likes of the BMW X6, Mercedes GLE Coupé or Audi Q8. The segment has grown, however, and now the likes of Volkswagen has joined in with smaller, more affordable alternatives that still give you that blend of coupé styling and an SUV driving experience.

This deal we found via Select Car Leasing Volkswagen on the Auto Express Find A Car service is a real head-turner, offering VW’s Taigo coupé-SUV for just £214 a month. The deal is based over a 48-month period, with a sensible initial deposit of £2,863. While that’s dependent on a 5,000-mile annual mileage limit, you can bump that up to 10,000 miles for an extra £15 a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Some coupé-SUVs are quite difficult to make a case for over their SUV siblings, typically losing out on interior space while costing a boatload more. However, in the case of the Taigo, which is based on the T-Cross, you’ll find a rather spacious cabin, complete with a very accommodating 440-litre boot.

The 95bhp 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit might sound a bit weedy, but it feels sprightly enough around town, and the five-speed manual shift is easygoing. Plus, with extra ground clearance compared to its Polo supermini sibling, the Taigo’s ride quality is pretty impressive considering its size. Despite not having any mild-hybrid assistance, the car is fairly frugal, too, with a combined 51.8mpg meaning it won’t cost a fortune to run.

This being the Match version of the Taigo, inside you’ll find a decent equipment list with wireless smartphone charging, a rear-view camera, keyless go and tinted windows.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Taigo leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Taigo hub page.

Check out the Volkswagen Taigo deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…