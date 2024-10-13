Car Deal of the Day: VW Tiguan family-sized SUV at £269 per month

Refined drive

Good fuel economy

£269 a month

The Volkswagen Tiguan is a stalwart of the mid-size family SUV market and in all-new third generation guise, it’s really doubled down on the practical qualities that have made it a hit with buyers. With all that in mind, £269 per month seems like a very reasonable amount to put yourself in the Tiguan’s driving seat for two years.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Today’s Car Deal of the Day is from Select Car Leasing through our parent site Carwow, and it will put a VW Tiguan Match outside your house in return for a £3,520 initial payment and 24 monthly ones of £269. This two-year lease has a 5,000-mile mileage limit, but you can always extend this by paying a little more.

The Tiguan in question is equipped with the 1.5-litre eTSI mild hybrid petrol engine and a DSG twin-clutch automatic gearbox. This delivers 148bhp – enough for a 9.1-second 0-62mph time and a 130mph top speed – but it’s not really the performance that stands out here. The latest Tiguan offers excellent refinement, with little noise of any kind making its way into the cabin, while 44.8mpg fuel economy is very respectable given the performance on offer.

Match trim is a mid-range spec that covers all the important bases, plus a bit more. There’s leather upholstery, a 12.9” touchscreen infotainment system, Adaptive Cruise Control, VW’s Digital Cockpit Pro driver information display, a rear-view camera and a whole suite of safety aids.

All our Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from our parent site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires you can find more top leasing deals on Carwow’s leasing hub page...

Check out the Volkswagen Tiguan Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…