Volkswagen will say goodbye to its Touareg SUV with a Final Edition special available to order over the last year of production. Its specification is based on the current R-Line Black Edition, fitted specifically with the 3.0-litre V6 diesel powertrain. It’ll be available to order until production ceases in early 2027, 25 years after the model made its debut.

Unique design elements include laser-etched Final Edition badging on the rear window surrounds, plus debossed badging on the gear selector and new door-sill garnish. These are in addition to the equipment package offered on the Black Edition, with standard fitment of high-spec elements like leather upholstery, multi-colour ambient lighting, and 21-inch alloy wheels.

UK pricing has not been announced yet, but we expect it won’t move much from the current model’s £74,525 asking price. The only powertrain available will be the V6 diesel engine, which produces 281bhp and 600Nm of torque, powering all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Why should we care that the Touareg is dead?

To dismiss the end of Touareg production would be a mistake, though, as this high-class SUV represents more than just the end of a model line. It’s also the last surviving vestige of VW’s ultra-ambitious era of engineering under the leadership of its late chairman Ferdinand Piech. This didn’t just result in the Touareg and Phaeton four-door saloon, but also drove the development of the VW Group’s profit-generating high-end models like the Porsche Cayenne and even the Bentley Continental GT.