New Volkswagen Transporter goes on sale from £30,995: specs, engines and full details

Orders have opened for the all-new, seventh-generation Volkswagen Transporter: the latest iteration of VW’s popular medium panel van and the sister model to the best-selling Ford Transit Custom.

Pricing kicks off at £30,995 for the panel van in entry-level ‘Commerce’ trim, above this is the ‘Commerce Plus’ starting at £32,195 with the higher-spec ‘Commerce Pro’ starting from £34,395, all prices excluding VAT and OTR costs. Volkswagen says first deliveries will start from April 2025.

All three trim levels come with the choice between short (SWB) and long (LWB) wheelbase. The standard SWB is 5,050mm long with a wheelbase of 3,100mm, which is an increase of 146mm and 97mm respectively over its predecessor. The LWB has a maximum length of 5,584mm. The standard roof height is still less than two metres tall, though, allowing drivers to access multi-storey car parks.

To better accommodate Euro pallets, Volkswagen has also increased the maximum width between the internal wheel housings by 148mm to 1,392mm, and made it so that the maximum load length is now 2,602mm in the standard wheelbase Transporter.

The basic Transporter now offers 5.8 cubic metres of load space – an increase of more than 10 per cent. However, if you need more space than that, versions with the extended wheelbase and high roof can accommodate up to nine cubic metres of cargo, and boast a maximum load length of 3,002mm. The Transporter’s maximum payload capacity has also increased to 1.33 tonnes, and it can tow up to 2.8 tonnes.