Slowest cars on sale now

We often use a car’s acceleration time from 0-60mph or 0-62mph as a way to show its performance, but in reality there are few opportunities to go from a standstill to A-road speeds in one burst. This benchmark of performance may seem irrelevant, then, but it does allow comparisons to be made and will show you which cars you can expect to be fast in terms of acceleration and which are among the slowest cars on sale in the UK.

The models on this list of the slowest new cars take leisurely performance to the next level, in some of them you may even find it difficult to keep up with the flow of traffic on faster roads. Quick exits from busy junctions are likely to be stressful, and any overtaking manoeuvre on a lorry, tractor or even a cyclist may need extra forward planning, perhaps even some bravery.

The 0-60mph dash, or 0-62mph as quoted by most car makers, is a definitive measure of a car’s performance. The lower the number, the faster it goes from a standing start to the legal limit. However, on crowded roads and with the cost of fuel, slower can be better.

The cars in our top 10 of the slowest accelerating new models on sale in the UK take this approach to its slothful conclusion. These cars are so laid back in their get up and go that they could struggle to keep up with the flow of traffic.