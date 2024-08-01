Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Volkswagen Transporter has more load space, bigger screens and greater engine choice

The new T7 Transporter will be available with a wide selection of powertrains, including a pure-electric e-Transporter

By:Ellis Hyde
15 Sep 2024
New Volkswagen Transporter - dynamic front 3/45

This is the all-new, seventh-generation Volkswagen Transporter: the latest iteration of VW’s popular medium panel van and the sister model to the best-selling Ford Transit Custom

The new T7 VW Transporter, as it’s also known, will be available as a panel van in two different body lengths and heights. The standard version is 5,050mm long with a wheelbase of 3,100mm, which is an increase of 146mm and 97mm respectively over its predecessor. The standard roof height is still less than two metres tall, though, allowing drivers to access multi-storey car parks.

To better accommodate Euro pallets, Volkswagen has also increased the maximum width between the internal wheel housings by 148mm to 1,392mm, and made it so that the maximum load length is now 2,602mm in the standard wheelbase Transporter. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The basic Transporter now offers 5.8 cubic metres of load space – an increase of more than 10 per cent. However, if you need more space than that, versions with the extended wheelbase and high roof can accommodate up to nine cubic metres of cargo, and boast a maximum load length of 3,002mm. The Transporter’s maximum payload capacity has also increased to 1.33 tonnes, and it can tow up to 2.8 tonnes.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

As well as the traditional panel van, the new Transporter will be available as a Kombi with two rows of seating, a double cab ‘dropside’ truck and a nine-seater Shuttle, which in other markets is called the Caravelle. There’s also a slightly tougher-looking PanAmericana version, which gets black wheelarch cladding and bumpers, exclusive fabric seats and a set of 19-inch alloy wheels as standard.

The new Transporter’s interior features a 12-inch fully digital instrument panel and a 13-inch central touchscreen. These are both standard across the range, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, LED headlights, keyless start and several safety systems such as lane keeping assist, autonomous emergency braking and traffic sign recognition. 

New Volkswagen Transporter - interior5

Smaller details in the cabin include the traditional handbrake lever being replaced with a switch on the dashboard, and the gear selector in automatic versions being located on the steering column, which saves space and allows for a larger central storage cubby. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are several USB ports and other sockets dotted around, too, so there should be no excuses if your phone runs out of battery. 230-volt (400-Watt) sockets for powering larger electrical devices will be available as optional extras, while an inverter with an output of 2.3kW can be added to plug-in hybrid and all-electric models. 

Diesel, plug-in hybrid and all-electric Volkswagen e-Transporter

The new VW Transporter will be available with three turbocharged 2.0-litre diesel engines, offering power outputs of 109bhp, 147bhp or 168bhp, plus fuel economy of up to 41mpg, depending on the model. The two more powerful engines will also be available with all-wheel drive.

Next up in the range is a plug-in hybrid or eHybrid powertrain that pairs a 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor. Combined, the power output is 229bhp, but efficiency figures and the EV range for this set-up have yet to be announced. 

The biggest news under the bonnet is the arrival of the VW e-Transporter electric van. Three versions of the electric van are coming, with 134bhp, 215bhp and 282bhp on tap. All of them use a single electric motor to drive the rear wheels, and are powered by a 64kWh battery that should deliver around 200 miles of range from a charge. 

A less powerful variant with a smaller battery is also coming, intended for urban deliveries.

UK pricing for the new Volkswagen Transporter range has not been announced yet, but the first examples are expected to arrive in the UK next year.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best medium panel vans 2024
Best medium panel vans - header image

Best medium panel vans 2024

There's plenty of choice available in the hard-fought medium-sized van sector. We rank our favourites
Best cars & vans
15 Apr 2024
Best used vans 2024
Best used vans header

Best used vans 2024

Our favourite used vans offer a cheap and practical alternative to brand new commercial vehicles
Best cars & vans
7 Dec 2023

Most Popular

Batman wants his car back! DragonTT turns the Audi TT into a superhero
DragonTT - front

Batman wants his car back! DragonTT turns the Audi TT into a superhero

Outrageous Max Power-style bodykit makes second-generation Audi TT a whole 50cm longer and 66cm wider
News
13 Sep 2024
Can I cancel my car insurance if I sell my car?
Car insurance documents, car key and pen

Can I cancel my car insurance if I sell my car?

If you’ve sold your car, you no longer need to insure it but it’s easy to forget to cancel that policy
Tips & advice
9 Sep 2024
The UK’s fastest EV charger has more power than any electric car can handle
Fastest EV charger

The UK’s fastest EV charger has more power than any electric car can handle

There are only a handful of public chargers in the UK capable of topping 350kW - here’s all you need to know
News
11 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content