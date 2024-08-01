New Volkswagen Transporter unveiled with a friendly face and more load space
The new T7 Transporter will be available with a wide selection of diesel, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains
After months of teaser images and a steady drip-feed of information, say hello to the all-new Volkswagen Transporter. This is the latest iteration of VW’s popular medium panel van and the sister model to the best-selling Ford Transit Custom.
The new T7 VW Transporter, as it’s known, will be available as a panel van in two different body lengths and heights. The standard version is 5,050mm long with a wheelbase of 3,100mm, which is an increase of 146mm and 97mm respectively over its predecessor. The standard roof height is still less than two metres tall though, so drivers can access multi-storey car parks.
To better accommodate Euro pallets, Volkswagen has also increased the maximum width between the internal wheel housings by 148mm to 1,392mm, and made it so that the maximum load length is now 2,602mm in the standard wheelbase Transporter.
The basic Transporter now offers 5.8 cubic metres of load space, however, if you need more space than that, versions with the extended wheelbase and high roof can accommodate up to nine cubic metres of cargo, and boast a maximum load length of 3,002mm.
As well as the traditional panel van, the new Transporter will be available as a Kombi with two rows of seating, a double cab ‘dropside’ truck and a nine-seater Shuttle, which in other markets is called the Caravelle. There’s also a slightly tougher-looking PanAmericana version, which gets black wheelarch cladding and bumpers, exclusive fabric seats and a set of 19-inch alloy wheels as standard.
The new Transporter’s interior features a 12-inch fully digital instrument panel and a 13-inch central touchscreen. These are both standard across the range, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, LED headlights, keyless start and several safety systems like lane keeping assist, autonomous emergency braking and traffic sign recognition.
Smaller details in the cabin include the traditional handbrake lever being replaced with a switch on the dashboard, and the gear selector in automatic versions can be found on the steering column, which saves space and allows for larger central storage cubby.
Diesel, plug-in hybrid and all-electric Volkswagen eTransporter
The new VW Transporter will be available with three diesel engines, offering power outputs of either 109bhp, 147bhp or 168bhp, all-wheel drive being offered on the two more powerful motors. Next up in the range is a plug-in hybrid or eHybrid powertrain that produces 229bhp.
But the biggest news under the bonnet is the arrival of the pure-electric VW eTransporter. Three versions of the electric van are coming producing 134bhp, 215bhp and 282bhp. All of them use a single electric motor to drive the rear wheels, and are powered by a 64kWh battery that should deliver around 200 miles of range from a charge.
We should learn more about the new Volkswagen Transporter and eTransporter in September when the van makes its public debut. First examples are expected to arrive in the UK in 2025.
Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...