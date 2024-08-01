New Volkswagen Transporter unveiled with a friendly face and more load space

After months of teaser images and a steady drip-feed of information, say hello to the all-new Volkswagen Transporter. This is the latest iteration of VW’s popular medium panel van and the sister model to the best-selling Ford Transit Custom.

The new T7 VW Transporter, as it’s known, will be available as a panel van in two different body lengths and heights. The standard version is 5,050mm long with a wheelbase of 3,100mm, which is an increase of 146mm and 97mm respectively over its predecessor. The standard roof height is still less than two metres tall though, so drivers can access multi-storey car parks.

To better accommodate Euro pallets, Volkswagen has also increased the maximum width between the internal wheel housings by 148mm to 1,392mm, and made it so that the maximum load length is now 2,602mm in the standard wheelbase Transporter.

The basic Transporter now offers 5.8 cubic metres of load space, however, if you need more space than that, versions with the extended wheelbase and high roof can accommodate up to nine cubic metres of cargo, and boast a maximum load length of 3,002mm.

As well as the traditional panel van, the new Transporter will be available as a Kombi with two rows of seating, a double cab ‘dropside’ truck and a nine-seater Shuttle, which in other markets is called the Caravelle. There’s also a slightly tougher-looking PanAmericana version, which gets black wheelarch cladding and bumpers, exclusive fabric seats and a set of 19-inch alloy wheels as standard.